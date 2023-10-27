Travis Kelce to follow Gronk's footsteps in WWE? Exploring wrestling possibility

Over the past few days, WWE Superstar Grayson Waller has been taking shots at American music sensation Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce. On the most recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Waller laid out a challenge to the NFL star for a match at WrestleMania 40.

The 33-year-old has made some obnoxious comments about Swift. Waller then called out the Kansas City Chiefs Tight End to battle him next year in Philadelphia in order to defend Taylor Swift's honor.

NFL players are no strangers to appearing in WWE. Back in 2016, Rob Gronkowski was involved in a brief segment at WrestleMania 33 with Jinder Mahal and even got physical after the latter mocked him.

Therefore, Travis Kelce could follow in Gronk's footsteps and pull off similar stuff at WrestleMania 40. While the chances of him wrestling a match against Grayson Waller are quite low, he could be involved in a major segment with the arrogant Aussie.

There's a very good prospect of it happening, as WrestleMania is the Greatest Spectacle in Sports Entertainment and WWE would leave no stone unturned to make it a star-studded show.

Possible reason why Grayson Waller has been taking shots at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Over the years, WWE has had several celebrity appearances at The Showcase of the Immortals. From Mike Tyson to Snoop Dogg, the WWE Universe has witnessed numerous celebrities grace the show with their presence.

With WrestleMania 40 still six months away, the company will be firing on all cylinders to make it a grand extravaganza with the presence of global celebrities on the spectacular show.

WWE could be planning to bring in world-renowned singer Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce to The Show of Shows next year to bring some added star power to the annual event.

This could be one of the potential reasons why Grayson Waller has been constantly mentioning both stars. The Aussie superstar has been calling out Swift and Kelce on social media, trolling both of them.

It could pave the way for a one-time appearance at WrestleMania 40 in some capacity.

