Travis Scott to show up; debuting WWE star to help Cody Rhodes? Shocking Money in the Bank twist explored

By JP David
Modified May 29, 2025 12:45 GMT
Logan Paul and John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at Money in the Bank. (Photo: WWE.com)
Logan Paul and John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso will go down at Money in the Bank (Photo source: wwe.com)

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to team up with Jey Uso at Money in the Bank to take on John Cena and Logan Paul. Travis Scott is reportedly available for the premium live event, so the rapper showing up on behalf of Cena is possible.

What if debuting WWE star Ricky Saints helps Rhodes and the World Heavyweight Champion? It is possible. Let's explore the potential twist for the event at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, on June 7.

According to WrestleVotes, the company plans to have Scott in Los Angeles and work on something with the Last Real Champion. There were even rumors before the Saturday Night's Main Event shocker that it would be a six-man tag team match, with Cena, Scott, and Paul working together.

With the standard tag team match confirmed, Travis Scott's only role may be to interfere and help his pals from the entertainment industry. He would want payback after taking a beating at WrestleMania 41 from Cody Rhodes.

If Scott shows up, The American Nightmare and The Yeet Master will need an equalizer. With CM Punk and Sami Zayn preoccupied with the new trio of Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed, Rhodes and Jey may need to think outside the box.

Ricky Saints has a history with Cody Rhodes going back to their time in AEW. They are also close friends in real life, so there's already a story to be told on why someone like Saints can help the former Undisputed WWE Champion.

Saints recently lost the NXT North American Championship to Ethan Page. It could be an indication that he'll be called up to the main roster, which might be similar to Stephanie Vaquer and Jordynne Grace's rumored call-up to RAW and SmackDown, respectively.

Former AEW star wants to feud with Cody Rhodes

On the Battleground Podcast, Aleister Black said he was open to feuding with Cody Rhodes in WWE. Black had a memorable feud with Rhodes during their time in AEW, and now that they're both back in WWE, the possibility of revisiting the feud is high.

"I sincerely hope we can do that here because there was so much left on the table both verbally and stuff that was written down that we never got to. Hopefully, now, we can [get to] because the contrast between the two characters is so vast that it makes an interesting connection," Black said. [H/T: 411 Mania]
Cody Rhodes and Aleister Black are currently both on SmackDown, so the rivalry can be rekindled down the line.

Edited by Pratik Singh
