Trent Seven discusses his thoughts during THAT Razor's Edge spot with Eddie Dennis [Exclusive]

Ahead of NXT UK's free-to-air debut in the UK tomorrow, I had the pleasure of chatting with one of the founding fathers of the brand in Trent Seven.

The debut of WWE's flagship British show on the Paramount Network in the UK tomorrow is part of WWE's deal with Channel 5 that sees RAW and SmackDown on free-to-air television in the UK for the first time ever.

One man who has been with NXT UK since its inception, even before it was named NXT UK, is Trent Seven. Seven has been a mainstay of the promotion and, at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II, would take on Eddie Dennis and be on the receiving end of a pretty nasty Razor's Edge, which you can see below.

What was going through your mind when Eddie Dennis was about to hit you with the Razor's Edge over the top rope?

I don't know, I think I was pretty much two sheets, to be honest. I didn't really have much idea what was going on when he hoisted me up, but I remember there being a bit of commotion and watching it back now... [He exhales]

Yeah, fear, to be honest. Every time I watch it back, it's quite a hairy moment for me, to be honest. Whenever you watch those moments back, you do have to thank your lucky stars - or whatever kind of higher power that you believe in - to make sure you get through those obviously scary bumps but, yeah, it was pretty scary - and the exposed buckle and moves of that nature are what led to him getting the victory at TakeOver, so we'll see how that score can be settled.

NXT UK debuts on the Paramount Network in the UK tonight at 11:45 pm, in the first of a weekly series - airing every Wednesday. WWE SmackDown will debut on Channel 5 this weekend, too, at 10:30 am on Saturday, with RAW continuing in the same slot on Sunday morning.