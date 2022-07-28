Current WWE Superstar believes Montez Ford is "destined" to be a major star 

Current WWE Superstar Trent Seven recently predicted that Montez Ford will be a huge player for the company in the years to come.

Today, Montez Ford is thriving alongside Angelo Dawkins as part of the tag team, The Street Profits. However, many believe the 32-year-old is destined for singles greatness.

Speaking on a recent edition of The Run-In on BT Sport, Trent Seven heaped plenty of praise on the former RAW Tag Team Champion.

"Montez looks jacked at the minute. So I don't know whether that's gonna lead to him, kind of like wanting to go out there and focusing more on himself. He looks like he's been putting a lot of working to separate himself maybe. Yeah, I was gonna say he's getting a lot of good press. I see him in a lot of adverts as well, his face is on a lot of stuff man. So I don't know, he was always destined to be a superstar anyway. Of course, he can float, fly, cut a promo like no one else. He's got incredible agility, incredible charisma. So, I think he was always gonna be a superstar no matter what happened." From 0:52 to 1:30

Superstardom is something that Ford is already very used to being around as his wife Bianca Belair is one of the biggest stars in WWE today.

Wrestling veteran comments on Montez Ford's SummerSlam match

This Saturday, two of WWE's best tag teams will go head-to-head in a rematch following their epic showdown at Money In The Bank.

During a recent interview with SportsKeeda Wrestling, ECW veteran Joel Gertner stated that special guest referee Jeff Jarrett will have a huge part to play in the contest.

"Let me tell you something - when your referee is JJ with those lights on that grand scale, whoever he, if he does, wants to win that match, is winning that match and because I don't know if he is more engaged with The Usos or The Street Profits, I am not picking." H/T Sportskeeda

The Street Profits are set to take on The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships this Saturday at SummerSlam.

Who do you see leaving SummerSlam with the Tag Team titles? Let us know in the poll below.

