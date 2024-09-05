Before Cody Rhodes defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens at the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event, The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa claimed he would get the next shot. Despite losing to The American Nightmare at SummerSlam, Sikoa still feels entitled to a championship opportunity to redeem himself and The Bloodline.

After another title defense in his back pocket, it seems like Rhodes will have to fend off Solo Sikoa and his followers once again on WWE SmackDown.

With so many possibilities and moving parts in the angle, a lot could happen. The next five things could go down between the Undisputed WWE Champ and The Bloodline on SmackDown.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

#5. Kevin Owens and Randy Orton resume their battle with The Bloodline

The band may get back together to resume its war against Solo Sikoa {Image Credit: WWE.com}

Both Owens and Orton had title shots at Bash in Berlin. Each star fell short in their respective matches. After wrapping up brief championship pursuits, The Viper should be returning to SmackDown.

Trending

Should Sikoa lead his troops into battle again, Rhodes will need backup. Owens and Orton are the two most likely allies who could take up that mantle.

If Rhodes isn't defending his title at Bad Blood, he'll likely take part in another multi-person match against The Bloodline. Having his friends by his side during a potential confrontation seems like a safe bet for SmackDown.

#4. The Bloodline obliterates The American Nightmare

In one showdown, Solo Sikoa stands tall to close out SmackDown. The following week, his enemies exact revenge and even the score. Cody Rhodes, however, had the last laugh after defeating The Tribal Heir at SummerSlam.

For that reason, Sikoa needs to regain the upper hand over The American Nightmare. If the Bloodline takes care of Owens and Orton before dealing with Rhodes, the odds will certainly be in their favor.

To truly stake a viable claim to another shot he didn't necessarily earn, Sikoa and his minions could destroy the champ and leave him bloodied and beaten in the ring.

#3. Kevin Owens reverts to The Prizefighter

Two things could have happened when Kevin Owens faced his friend Cody Rhodes. The first is that he kept his cool and accepted whatever happened in his title match in Berlin. That's what happened, at least at Bash in Berlin.

If Owens and Rhodes appear in a segment together on SmackDown, there's a good chance bookers could pull the trigger with a shocking heel turn. Owens could bring back his Prizefighter persona that brought him early title success in his career.

Even though he's entertaining no matter what, a heel turn would refresh Owens' character. It would also stack the deck even more against Rhodes while further adding a new wrinkle to his reign as Undisputed WWE Champion.

#2. Hikuleo makes his WWE debut

The Bloodline saga has had two chapters in 2024. The first was Roman Reigns, The Rock, and The Bloodline doing everything in their power to stop Cody Rhodes rise to the top of WWE.

Rhodes shattered their efforts by winning the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 40. Since The Show of Shows, Solo has remade the group with faces new to WWE. Jacob Fatu, Tonga Loa, and Tama Tonga all first appeared for the company by pledging their loyalty to Sikoa.

Loa and Tonga's younger brother, Hikuleo, is also reportedly signed to WWE. He finished up with New Japan Pro-Wrestling earlier this year and is awaiting creative direction. To stack the deck even further, Solo could debut the largest member of his new Samoan Dynasty in Hikuleo.

#1. Roman Reigns returns for vengeance

It's been a few weeks since Roman Reigns was left lying in the ring by the new Bloodline. He almost left with the Ula Fala but Jacob Fatu thwarted his attempts to regain the prized necklace.

With Bash in Berlin in the rearview, Reigns could re-emerge to rekindle his feud with Solo Sikoa. He could attack his cousin by himself or emerge to back up his one-time rival, Rhodes.

It would be akin to The Mega Powers allying to take down a common villainous threat. Reigns could save Rhodes from more damage or take out members of Solo's group one by one backstage to foreshadow his return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Sting returning for another match? Details HERE.