Triple H to have 36-year-old WWE star finally turn heel after 530 days at SummerSlam 2025? Potential explored

WWE is set to host the first-ever two-night SummerSlam this year. With The Biggest Party of the Summer expanding to two nights, the Triple H-led creative team will look to curate a star-studded card capable of delivering a memorable show. One of the matches that has been made official for the upcoming Premium Live Event is Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Valkyria defeated Bayley on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW in a Two-out-of-Three Falls Match to become the number-one contender for Becky's title at SummerSlam. While it may appear that The Role Model is now out of the picture, The Game could finally turn her heel and have her interfere during Becky vs. Lyra at the PLE.

The three women have been entangled in this ongoing saga since before WrestleMania 41. Bayley was originally supposed to team with Valkyria in the bout against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship at 'Mania. However, the 36-year-old was pulled from the event after being attacked backstage.

Bayley was replaced by the returning Becky Lynch, who later turned heel and revealed herself to be The Role Model's mystery attacker. The former Hugger made her comeback on RAW after Money in the Bank 2025, launching an attack on Big Time Becks, who had dethroned Valkyria as the Women's Intercontinental Champion two nights earlier.

Bayley challenged Becky for the title on the June 23 episode of RAW, but the bout ended in a disqualification after Valkyria got involved. The three women faced off in a Triple Threat Match for the Women's IC Title at WWE Evolution last weekend, where Becky successfully retained her championship.

The past few months have been disappointing for Bayley. The former WWE Women's Champion has not secured a single win since returning on the June 9 episode of the red brand. After her recent loss to Valkyria on RAW, The Role Model has no clear direction heading into SummerSlam. Out of desperation, she may finally snap and turn heel, costing Valkyria a potential Women's IC Title victory against Becky at the upcoming PLE.

This would mark The Role Model's heel turn after 530 days. She turned face in February 2024 after being kicked out of Damage CTRL. As the veteran is unable to find a meaningful position on the card, a change in character might exactly be what she needs to get back on top.

That said, it is just speculation for now.

WWE could add a stipulation to Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria at SummerSlam

The heated rivalry between The Man and Lyra Valkyria will add another chapter at SummerSlam as the two stars are set to go one-on-one for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. The feud between them began nearly three months ago on RAW after WrestleMania 41, where Becky attacked Valkyria after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

The scorecard between both currently stands at 1-1 on the main roster. They have delivered two spectacular singles matches in recent months. Therefore, to raise the stakes for this highly anticipated showdown, which could potentially culminate their rivalry, WWE may add a stipulation.

Who will walk out of New Jersey with the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship? Only time will tell!

