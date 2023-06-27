Triple H and 4 WWE stars who could portray God of War's Kratos in the TV series 

WWE stars are often looked up to with the same reverence as superheroes and video game characters. Last year there were reports of the renowned God of War game being turned into a TV series with Amazon Prime acquiring rights.

The franchise culminated from Sony’s Santa Monica Studio in 2005 and has since become a worldwide phenomenon. It revolves around a former Spartan warrior Kratos in his quest to kill Ares, the Grecian God of War, for misleading him to kill his family. However, things take a turn when he ends up dethroning the God and taking on the title for himself. The latest game in the franchise is God of War Ragnarök, which highlights Kratos' adventures with his son Atreus meeting and defeating multiple Norse Gods and mythological characters along the way.

There are rumors about Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson being the director's favorite to portray the beloved video game character. Given the multi-time WWE Champion's history in portraying Black Adam and the film's inability to engage fans, many are divided on his suitability for the role.

In light of the dilemma, below is a list of WWE Superstars who would be befitting of the role:

#5. The NXT version of Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross during his NXT run

Karrion Kross spotted a shaved head and a French beard during his NXT days. This added to his terrifying persona of a ruthless star out to battle and destroy anyone who got in his way.

During his reign as NXT Champion last year, he debuted on RAW where he went up against Jeff Hardy in a losing effort. He donned a gladiator-inspired look for his main roster gimmick, which he later cited much disdain for.

The look bears much resemblance to the Spartan warrior in the video game, making Kross a viable candidate for the role if he ever returned to the gladiator-inspired gimmick.

#4. Batista owing to his impressive physique and looks

Batista garnered a massive Hollywood push as Drax The Destroyer

Batista was one of the few WWE stars from the Attitude Era and Ruthless Aggression Era to make it to the silver screens. The multi-time World Heavyweight Champion had a cameo on Smallville in 2006, where he portrayed Aldar, an alien banished to the Phantom Zone.

Batista took on varied roles before landing the popular Drax the Destroyer in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. The 54-year-old has expanded his acting portfolio with the addition of horror and thriller movies like Army of the Dead and Knock at the Cabin. The diversity in his Hollywood career could enable him to be a successful version of Kratos.

#3. Braun Strowman gave a sneak peek of what he would like as Kratos

Braun Strowman dressed up as Kratos for Halloween

Braun Strowman is currently recovering from a neck fusion surgery he underwent earlier this month. Prior to the injury, Strowman also suffered a concussion which transpired during a tag team match on SmackDown in April. His impressive height and ability to fling his opponents across the ring left fans looking on in shock and awe.

The former Universal Champion already gave a glimpse of what he would look like in Kratos' getup when he cosplayed the character for Halloween in 2020. Additionally, he has dabbled in a couple of acting projects, and with the portrayal of a character like Kratos, it would definitely be enhancing for his promising acting career.

#2. Erik from The Viking Raiders

Erik during one of his WWE entrances

Erik signed with WWE in 2018 and competed on NXT along with Ivar. They made their main roster debut under The Viking Raiders moniker a year later. The duo incorporated Viking themes in their gears and wrestling styles. Erik and his wife Valhalla (Sarah Logan) also got married in a Viking-inspired theme.

In January this year, Logan returned to WWE and took on the Valhalla gimmick. Since then, she accompanies The Viking Raiders for their matches and, at times, alters the matches' dynamics in their favor.

As part of their entrance, Erik and Ivar wear face paint, wielding shields, a helmet, and Viking-inspired attire. Many fans have pointed out Erik's uncanny resemblance to Kratos, suggesting that if a series or film is made on the same, he should be cast in the lead role.

#1. Triple H's ruthless leadership role and persona

Controversial Take:



I'm down for Chris Judge to get the role, 100%, but if Triple H was a decent actor, he would've been perfect for Kratos in the God of War TV Series. Controversial Take:I'm down for Chris Judge to get the role, 100%, but if Triple H was a decent actor, he would've been perfect for Kratos in the God of War TV Series. https://t.co/rO6FFosMLm

Triple H was known for his signature blond locks and signature mustache with sideburns in the late 90s and early 2000s. The look personified his bada** attitude and carefree gimmick. As Hunter progressed to an administrative role in WWE, he ditched the long hair for a shaved look and growing a beard for a more intimidating look.

Fans instantly took to social media to claim that Triple H's latest look and physique are apt to take on the role of Kratos. The Game has a few acting credentials, most notably in Blade: Trinity in 2004 as a vampire Jarko Grimwood. Given the common platform WWE stars have with fictional characters, fans have cited Triple H to be the perfect fit to personify Kratos.

The two also share a similar fondness for weapons, with Triple H having his signature sledgehammer and Kratos, his trusty Leviathan.

