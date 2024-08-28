Triple H to add 2 major stars to the WWE Bash in Berlin match card due to public demand? Exploring the possibility 

Bash in Berlin is just a few days away, and Triple H has his hands full. The Cerebral Assassin has booked quite a card featuring some of WWE's top stars, including two world champions, Cody Rhodes and Gunther. But that might not be enough to appease the WWE Universe in Germany, which could prompt him to include two major stars in the PLE.

These two stars have a close connection with Germany and the European audience as a whole, as they are none other than Ludwig Kaiser and Ilja Dragunov. Having both grown up and trained in Germany, Dragunov and Kaiser would be a welcome surprise at Bash in Berlin. Many have been calling for their inclusion in the event, which could tempt Triple H into taking action.

Considering just how vocal people have been, Triple H could definitely fit them in. Granted, it likely won't be on the Bash in Berlin main card, but rather in the pre-show. Who knows? Perhaps Ilja Dragunov and Ludwig Kaiser could go at it one-on-one.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

An appearance at Bash in Berlin would be great for both the fans and the two superstars in question. But, at this point, this is nothing more than speculation, and only time will tell if The Game decides to give the fans what they want.

Triple H has received a lot of praise for the vision he has for Monday Night RAW

Speaking of Ludwig Kaiser and Ilja Dragunov, they both happen to perform on Monday Night RAW, a show that has received a lot of praise recently. As a whole, The King of Kings has done an incredible job ever since he took over the reins in WWE. So much so that many have rightly dubbed this new era in the company the "Triple H era."

RAW, in particular, has been far more entertaining as compared to the product that came out in the years prior. In fact, WWE legend Bully Ray aka Bubba Ray Dudley, praised WWE's Chief Content Officer's vision for the red brand. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the Hall of Famer had nothing but good things to say about the show, from the matches to the character development and even the camera shots.

There is no denying that 55-year-old Paul Levesque has done an exceptional job on RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and all of WWE's products. Hopefully, this trend, along with his leadership of the company, will continue for a long time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback