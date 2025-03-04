Triple H to add former women's champion to popular WWE RAW faction following massive hint? Exploring the possibility

Triple H has been doing a phenomenal job in shaping the Road to WrestleMania this year. While he initially faced criticism for his handling of the women's division, The Game is now putting renewed focus on elevating women's storylines. Well, it appears that he is planning to include a former SmackDown Women's Champion in a popular Monday Night RAW faction.

Natalya could soon become a part of the Alpha Academy. The speculation arose from a backstage conversation that took place between her and faction member Maxxine Dupri. The 27-year-old star urged the veteran to take her under her wing. The Queen of Harts did not give an immediate answer but did challenge Dupri to prove herself first.

It would be safe to say that Natalya empathized with Maxxine about the current situation of the Alpha Academy. This very well opens the door for a potential alliance. Triple H could kick off a storyline between Dupri and Natalya, centered around the young star earning the veteran's trust. If the angle progresses, the WWE veteran could eventually join the faction.

The Alpha Academy is back to being a fan favorite stable after their short feud with Gunther. If Natalya joins them, it can be a solid move for her, especially since she has been kind of lost in the shuffle on RAW for more than a year. Teaming up with Maxxine could also give her a fresh start, and who knows what might happen next? They might even go on to dominate the women's tag team division.

While it is an intriguing possibility, it is mere speculation at the moment. It remains to be seen if Triple H will continue this brewing angle between Maxxine Dupri and the former women's champion on RAW.

Triple H to put Natalya and Maxxine Dupri in a title picture on WWE RAW?

If Natalya and Maxxine Dupri team up, they could be a legitimate force on the main roster. Fans have been rallying around Dupri and the Alpha Academy for a long time. And what better move than adding a veteran like Natalya to the mix to shake things up?

If that happens, Triple H can push them into a title picture on Monday Night RAW. A strong and fresh duo of Maxxine and Nattie could be exactly what the women's tag team division needs right now. Well, it won't be an exaggeration to say that the division has been lacking exciting storylines lately.

If WWE pairs the former Divas Champion with the Alpha Academy member, they could form a cohesive tag team. They can chase the Women's Tag Team Title, giving rise to some fresh things.

With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, the creative team could build a story around Natalya and Maxxine Dupri. If it works well, Triple H could push the two stars to capture the Women's Tag Team Championship at The Show of Shows.

