Triple H to add major Bloodline match involving ex-Universal Champion to Saturday's PLE? Exploring the chances

The Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event is on the horizon and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has stacked the card with some spectacular matches. As of now, five matches have been made official for the upcoming spectacle. There is a good possibility that The Game could add another match to the card, which might involve The Bloodline.

Solo Sikoa could take on former Universal Champion Kevin Owens in a one-on-one match at the Clash at the Castle 2024 Premium Live Event, which could be a last-minute addition to the card. The Enforcer missing out on two premium live events in a row could be a huge blunder, given the momentum he has been in lately.

Therefore, Triple H would seemingly put the interim Bloodline leader at the upcoming spectacle to avoid halting his momentum. Moreover, the Samoan faction's rivalry with The Prizefighter is far from over. The feud is expected to see several layers, with one possibly unfolding at the Clash at the Castle 2024 Premium Live Event.

Trending

The fact that their ongoing rivalry on SmackDown has catapulted to a whole new dimension could force Triple H to book Sikoa and Owens in a singles match at the upcoming spectacle. The WWE Chief Content Officer could put a stipulation into it, which may be a No Disqualification or a No Holds Barred match.

New Champs in WWE! More RIGHT HERE

The match card for Clash at the Castle 2024 has only five bouts as of now and there is room for another match to be added. Hence, the possibility of Triple H adding Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens at the spectacle in Glasgow, Scotland, is quite good.

Kevin Owens may look to take revenge on The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens suffered a devasting fate last week on SmackDown as The Bloodline wreaked havoc on him. Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa destroyed The Prizefighter at the end of the match as they hit him with a Triple Powerbomb on the announce table.

Therefore, a furious Kevin Owens could come out on the show this week in search of revenge. He could viciously attack Solo Sikoa on SmackDown to avenge what transpired last week. However, there is a possibility that the former Universal Champion could once again crumble to the numbers game against The Bloodline.

As a result, Owens could reach his boiling point and demand a match against The Enforcer from General Manager Nick Aldis. This could lead to Aldis making Sikoa vs. Owens official for Clash at the Castle 2024. If it happens, it will pave the way for yet another chapter in the ongoing Bloodline Saga.

While this is just speculation, there is a good possibility that Triple H could add this match to the premium live event on Saturday, which will be held in Glasgow, Scotland.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback