Triple H has already made a huge mistake following AJ Lee’s WWE return

The former WWE Divas Champion, AJ Lee, returned to the Stamford-based promotion on the September 5 episode of Friday Night SmackDown in the main event. She taught Becky Lynch a lesson for slapping her husband, CM Punk, setting up a mixed tag team bout scenario.Lee's return resonated well with fans, garnering massive attention and becoming one of the most entertaining comebacks of the year. However, Triple H may have made a huge mistake after her return.The Game's major mistakeIt was announced last week that Lyra Valkyria would be facing a member of The Judgment Day. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce recently announced via a video that Lyra would be facing Raquel Rodriguez.Meanwhile, fans are now calling out the Triple H-led creative team for messing up a major match they could have booked. Since AJ Lee will be on RAW, the creative team could have booked a match between Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria, as both are big admirers of Lee. Having their match as the first women's bout on AJ's return to the red brand would have been a poetic tribute to her legacy.Michael🎢 | LyraValkyriaSZN 🪶 @MichaelSFNR1LINK@NBossTime Lyra vs Roxanne being the first WWE women’s match after AJ returned would be insanely poetic just because of this tweet aloneAJ Lee may meet her daughter backstageThe former WWE Divas Champion might have a fun backstage segment with her wrestling daughter, Roxanne Perez, where the two could meet in a heartwarming moment.However, since Perez is a heel and her factionmate, Dominik Mysterio, hates CM Punk, The Prodigy might turn heel and disrespect AJ Lee.WWE may announce a major match-upThe next premium live event, the Stamford-based promotion is working to create, is ESPN's inaugural event, Wrestlepalooza 2025. Two blockbuster matches, Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena and Stephanie Vaquer vs. IYO SKY for the vacant Women's World Title, have already been announced.On WWE RAW, Adam Pearce might officially announce a mixed tag team match between AJ Lee and CM Punk against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch for the Indianapolis event.