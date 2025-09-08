  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Triple H has already made a huge mistake following AJ Lee’s WWE return

Triple H has already made a huge mistake following AJ Lee’s WWE return

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Sep 08, 2025 06:04 GMT
AJ Lee is former WWE Divas Champion (Image Credit:WWE.Com)
AJ Lee is former WWE Divas Champion (Image Credit:WWE.com)

The former WWE Divas Champion, AJ Lee, returned to the Stamford-based promotion on the September 5 episode of Friday Night SmackDown in the main event. She taught Becky Lynch a lesson for slapping her husband, CM Punk, setting up a mixed tag team bout scenario.

Ad

Lee's return resonated well with fans, garnering massive attention and becoming one of the most entertaining comebacks of the year. However, Triple H may have made a huge mistake after her return.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

The Game's major mistake

It was announced last week that Lyra Valkyria would be facing a member of The Judgment Day. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce recently announced via a video that Lyra would be facing Raquel Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, fans are now calling out the Triple H-led creative team for messing up a major match they could have booked. Since AJ Lee will be on RAW, the creative team could have booked a match between Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria, as both are big admirers of Lee. Having their match as the first women's bout on AJ's return to the red brand would have been a poetic tribute to her legacy.

Ad
Ad

AJ Lee may meet her daughter backstage

The former WWE Divas Champion might have a fun backstage segment with her wrestling daughter, Roxanne Perez, where the two could meet in a heartwarming moment.

However, since Perez is a heel and her factionmate, Dominik Mysterio, hates CM Punk, The Prodigy might turn heel and disrespect AJ Lee.

WWE may announce a major match-up

The next premium live event, the Stamford-based promotion is working to create, is ESPN's inaugural event, Wrestlepalooza 2025. Two blockbuster matches, Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena and Stephanie Vaquer vs. IYO SKY for the vacant Women's World Title, have already been announced.

On WWE RAW, Adam Pearce might officially announce a mixed tag team match between AJ Lee and CM Punk against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch for the Indianapolis event.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications