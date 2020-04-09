Triple H and Charlotte Flair comment on Io Shirai becoming the new contender for the NXT Women's Championship

Io Shirai won a six-way ladder match to become the new challenger for the NXT Women's Championship.

As of now, it's not been revealed when Charlotte Flair vs. Io Shirai will take place.

This week's edition of WWE NXT featured a six-way ladder match between Dakota Kai, Io Shirai, Tegan Nox, Mia Yim, Chelsea Green, and Candice LeRae to determine the no. 1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship. As expected, the women delivered a brutal ladder match and sacrificed their bodies to earn a shot at the NXT Women's Title.

Ultimately, Io Shirai was able to climb the ladder and grab the briefcase to solidify herself as the new no. 1 contender for Charlotte Flair's NXT Women's Championship. NXT supremo and 14-time World Champion Triple H took to Twitter and congratulated The Joshi Judas for her impressive victory and mentioned that he is very excited to witness a clash between The Queen and Shirai.

An amazing effort by all the women in this #LadderMatch. A win by @shirai_io means she’s the #1 contender... @shirai_io vs @MsCharlotteWWE for the @WWENXT women’s championship???



As a wise man once said, HELL YES!!!!!#WeAreNXT https://t.co/4WgNZ7JS7b — Triple H (@TripleH) April 9, 2020

NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair didn't seem bothered with the coronation of her new challenger on this week's episode of the Black and Gold brand. She pointed out that Io Shirai won the ladder match and earned the opportunity to tap out to the Figure 8-Leglock. It was this vicious submission hold that forced 'The Nightmare' Rhea Ripley to tap out to The Queen at WrestleMania 36.

A ladder match where the prize is a figure-8. Congratulations? https://t.co/CJNbPINBAI — Ms. WrestleMania (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 9, 2020

Shirai was sidelined with an injury for several months. She returned to NXT two weeks ago and defeated Aliyah to get a spot in the ladder match. Now, she is the brand new contender for the coveted Women's Championship of the Black and Gold brand and it will be interesting to see if the prediction of Charlotte Flair becomes a reality or not.