Triple H to announce massive Clash in Paris match that impacts Cody Rhodes’ future? Exploring the possibility

WWE SmackDown has some new storylines kicking off, specifically with Cody Rhodes being crowned as the new Undisputed WWE Champion. The American Nightmare is not set to be in action at the upcoming premium live event, Clash in Paris, but fans have been waiting for the company to hint at his future opponent.

Ad

Days after his victory at SummerSlam, Rhodes was attacked by Drew McIntyre, which hinted at a potential rivalry between the two. While The Scottish Warrior has been determined to take down the new Undisputed WWE Champion, this week’s edition of SmackDown featured the return of Randy Orton, who delivered a vicious RKO to the star, taking him down and seemingly changing plans.

With Orton involved as well now, WWE needs to figure out a way to determine the No. 1 contender for Cody Rhodes. After Naomi’s pregnancy announcement, Clash in Paris is currently one match short of their traditional five-match PLE format that the Triple-H creative reign seems to prefer. A new match could now be booked at Paris.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Following the RKO on SmackDown last week, Triple H could announce a massive showdown between Orton and McIntyre at Clash in Paris, which could end up being a fierce battle between both men. Further, it could be announced that the winner will be crowned the No. 1 contender for Cody’s title, raising the stakes as well as the excitement among fans.

Considering the history between The Viper and The Scottish Warrior, a match between them would undoubtedly be incredible. Further, the reaction the French fans gave to Orton last year during his appearance, and his potential appearance this year as well, would be beneficial for business.

Ad

As this is still speculation, fans will now have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars next.

Drew McIntyre warned Cody Rhodes about his plan following WWE SummerSlam

Right after SummerSlam, The Scottish Psychopath Drew McIntyre chose Cody Rhodes as his next target. Following the premium live event, McIntyre sat in an interview with The West Australian, where he stated that he was in proper shape to become the WWE champion again, before sending a message to Rhodes.

Ad

"I've never followed a diet in my entire life. I've got [a] high metabolism, eaten what I've wanted. So, I dialed it in, got the coach, started the diet... I've not felt this good since I was about 25... I'm excited that the clock started turning back cause it's about time Drew McIntyre got a real title reign, because if y'all remember, during [the] pandemic, I was WWE Champion for over 300 days in front of exactly nobody. When I got my title reign at WrestleMania, I was scr**ed out of it. So I'm ready for that proper title reign. I've never been in better shape inside and out. And I'm ready for it. I'm eyeing up Cody Rhodes," he said.

With a huge history to play off between the two stars, fans have been waiting to see Rhodes and McIntyre square off in the ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More