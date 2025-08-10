Major WWE name "eyeing up" Cody Rhodes; drops blockbuster challenge

A popular former WWE Champion recently revealed that they are eyeing Cody Rhodes' title after his massive win against John Cena at SummerSlam 2025. The champion in question is none other than Drew McIntyre.

Ad

In recent years, Drew McIntyre has wrestled in several big title matches, but his luck hasn't been the best. After failing to secure the gold multiple times, Drew finally won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL, but his title reign only lasted for a few minutes, thanks to Damian Priest's Money in the Bank cash-in.

During a recent interview with The West Australian's Craig O'Donoghue, Drew McIntyre revealed that he had started a new diet plan that has helped him feel like he was a 25-year-old again. The Scottish Warrior also highlighted that his WWE Championship reign was in the pandemic era, with no audience in the arena, and his World Heavyweight Championship reign only lasted for a few minutes at WrestleMania XL.

Ad

Trending

McIntyre added that he was ready for a "proper title reign" and was eyeing Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship.

Major signs that Roman is leaving WWE soon - Check out!

"I've never followed a diet in my entire life. I've got [a] high metabolism, eaten what I've wanted. So, I dialed it in, got the coach, started the diet... I've not felt this good since I was about 25... I'm excited that the clock started turning back cause it's about time Drew McIntyre got a real title reign, because if y'all remember, during [the] pandemic, I was WWE Champion for over 300 days in front of exactly nobody. When I got my title reign at WrestleMania, I was scr**ed out of it. So I'm ready for that proper title reign. I've never been in better shape inside and out. And I'm ready for it. I'm eyeing up Cody Rhodes," he said. [6:06 - 6:58]

Ad

Check out the interview below:

Ad

Drew McIntyre sent a warning to Cody Rhodes after WWE SmackDown

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Cody Rhodes teamed up with John Cena to take on Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. Their match ended in a DQ after Logan hit a low blow on Cena.

Following the match, McIntyre highlighted that he wanted Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Championship, so he could take it away from The American Nightmare, as he believed the gold belonged to him.

Ad

"Everytime I told Cody right to his face, I want him to win, I need him to win, then I'm gonna beat him and that title belongs to me. How f**king hard is it to listen?" he said.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for a possible feud between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre.

Please credit The West Sport's YouTube and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE