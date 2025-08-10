Major WWE name "eyeing up" Cody Rhodes; drops blockbuster challenge

A popular former WWE Champion recently revealed that they are eyeing Cody Rhodes' title after his massive win against John Cena at SummerSlam 2025. The champion in question is none other than Drew McIntyre.
In recent years, Drew McIntyre has wrestled in several big title matches, but his luck hasn't been the best. After failing to secure the gold multiple times, Drew finally won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL, but his title reign only lasted for a few minutes, thanks to Damian Priest's Money in the Bank cash-in.
During a recent interview with The West Australian's Craig O'Donoghue, Drew McIntyre revealed that he had started a new diet plan that has helped him feel like he was a 25-year-old again. The Scottish Warrior also highlighted that his WWE Championship reign was in the pandemic era, with no audience in the arena, and his World Heavyweight Championship reign only lasted for a few minutes at WrestleMania XL.
McIntyre added that he was ready for a "proper title reign" and was eyeing Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship.
"I've never followed a diet in my entire life. I've got [a] high metabolism, eaten what I've wanted. So, I dialed it in, got the coach, started the diet... I've not felt this good since I was about 25... I'm excited that the clock started turning back cause it's about time Drew McIntyre got a real title reign, because if y'all remember, during [the] pandemic, I was WWE Champion for over 300 days in front of exactly nobody. When I got my title reign at WrestleMania, I was scr**ed out of it. So I'm ready for that proper title reign. I've never been in better shape inside and out. And I'm ready for it. I'm eyeing up Cody Rhodes," he said. [6:06 - 6:58]
Check out the interview below:
Drew McIntyre sent a warning to Cody Rhodes after WWE SmackDown
On the latest edition of SmackDown, Cody Rhodes teamed up with John Cena to take on Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. Their match ended in a DQ after Logan hit a low blow on Cena.
Following the match, McIntyre highlighted that he wanted Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Championship, so he could take it away from The American Nightmare, as he believed the gold belonged to him.
"Everytime I told Cody right to his face, I want him to win, I need him to win, then I'm gonna beat him and that title belongs to me. How f**king hard is it to listen?" he said.
It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for a possible feud between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre.
