Triple H to announce Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 41 match & personally add huge stipulation? Potential explored

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is set to feature an epic confrontation between CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns. The three men have been at each other's throats for a long time now and look to tell each other off personally and, perhaps, get physical.

In what could make the intriguing segment even better, WWE CCO Triple H could interrupt things. He could officially book the three for a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41. Not only that, but he could add a major stipulation to the match.

The Game could personally raise the stakes by revealing that the winner will receive a world title match at Backlash St. Louis. In addition, the winner can choose which world title to fight for at the upcoming premium live event.

A match with CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns all involved is stacked in terms of both talent and star power. WWE fans should and do want to see the men collide.

Still, some criticize the bout for not having any stakes. If Triple H does make the bout and adds the aforementioned stipulation, suddenly, the contest has important stakes in addition to being a dream Triple Threat Match.

Roman Reigns could then fight a family member or an old foe at WWE Backlash St. Louis

Supposing that Roman Reigns manages to overcome both CM Punk and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41, he could challenge a world champion to a match at Backlash St. Louis. That show will be held on Saturday, May 10th, less than a month after WrestleMania.

If no matches are changed, Roman has four potential opponents if he becomes the number one contender. He could challenge his cousin Jey Uso or Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

If Reigns instead opts to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship, The OTC would battle one of two long-time foes. He would be taking on either John Cena or Cody Rhodes.

From Roman's perspective, he has suffered major defeats at the hands of Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. At the same time, he has managed to pin both men too. The OTC has also destroyed John Cena in the past.

Gunther is the only real question mark. If The Ring General retains the World Heavyweight Title, Roman may be wise and avoid challenging a man he has never defeated nor even battled before.

