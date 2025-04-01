Triple H to announce shocking addition to Gunther's WrestleMania match after brutal attack? Exporing potential swerve

Gunther stepped over a very violent line this week on WWE RAW. The World Heavyweight Champion zip-tied Jey Uso to a rope and forced him to watch whilst he assaulted his brother Jimmy.

Jimmy had already lost the match to The Ring General, and Jey headed out to save his brother from a post-match attack. Gunther seemed to run away before returning to brutalise Jimmy in front of a powerless Jey.

Following this attack, it's easy to imagine that WWE could make a major change to Gunther's World Championship match at WrestleMania and make it a handicap instead to include Jimmy Uso.

Uso was taken to hospital following the RAW attack, and it will be interesting to see if he will recover in time to be part of WrestleMania 41. Big Jim being included would allow him to get the revenge that he deserves.

The Ring General used Jimmy as an example to his brother and clearly wants him to back down from the match, but this could have instead pushed him to want to face him even more to get revenge for his brother.

WWE could add a stipulation to Gunther's match

There's also the option that there could be a stipulation added that allows Jimmy Uso to interfere, like a Last Man Standing or no disqualification match.

The bout was certainly a contender to be the WrestleMania main event, but it has been overlooked, and now WWE could make the changes to make it one of the most anticipated matches on the card.

Fans have already seen Uso and The Ring General battle it out over the Intercontinental Championship and World Championship several times before, so something needs to change before WrestleMania.

The Jimmy Uso attack has changed the pace of the feud and could lead to a rough few weeks for Jey Uso.

