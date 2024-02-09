Triple H to ban 17-time Champion from WWE shows following recent altercation? Exploring potential scenario

The WrestleMania XL Kickoff event was as memorable as promised, but not for the reasons that WWE fans expected.

The Rock chose to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, but Cody Rhodes also chose Roman Reigns, and since he won The Royal Rumble, he has the right to make that choice. The Tribal Chief attempted to drag Rhodes' family into the promo before The American Nightmare turned it around and claimed that The Rock's grandfather and Reigns' grandfather would be ashamed of him.

This was too much for The Rock, who not only lashed out and slapped Rhodes but also pushed Seth Rollins. The commentary team later noted that he is a boss and shouldn't be putting his hands on talent since he is a member of the TKO board.

Later, as he was walking backstage, Triple H noted that The Rock was out of line for what he did, and he then swore at The Game several times. It's clear that the two men are not on the same page, and now that The Rock isn't needed for WrestleMania, he could be taken out of the equation.

The Rock seems to want to help Reigns, rather than fight against him, and now he has a major problem with The American Nightmare, which could hinder the WrestleMania main event.

Triple H has no choice but to step in and ensure that The Rock stays away from WWE shows and away from Rhodes so that he is able to get to WrestleMania in one piece.

Will Triple H ban The Rock from WWE shows until WrestleMania?

If Roman Reigns' WrestleMania match is against Cody Rhodes, then The Rock could be there to support his family, but he won't be needed in a physical capacity. The match hasn't been officially announced as of yet, but if that's the case, then he won't be needed on TV for the next few weeks.

The WWE's current story appears to be heading towards a tag match, but since Seth Rollins may not be cleared in time for Elimination Chamber at the end of the month, it's unclear what the plan is.

It's also worth noting that The Rock is on the TKO board of directors and could overrule any decision that Triple H makes if he chooses, but it depends on how much of a heel he wants to be.

