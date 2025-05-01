Triple H to ban 34-year-old megastar from appearing at WWE Backlash due to one big reason? Exploring the possibility 

WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H is gearing up for the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event. Interestingly, there is a chance that The Game could ban a 34-year-old megastar from participating in the PLE owing to his recent actions. Triple H could keep Travis Scott away from the St. Louis event.

The rapper and record producer had helped John Cena win his WrestleMania 41 match against Cody Rhodes. Owing to his interference, The Cenation Leader successfully became the new Undisputed WWE Champion and the man to hold the WWE world title for the maximum number of times, kickstarting his record 17th run.

John Cena will now face Randy Orton at Backlash and defend his title. It should be noted that the reigning champ has threatened to take the Undisputed WWE Title with him after his remaining 25 appearances are up and he retires. He highlighted that this would be his revenge against the fans and the final agenda of his mission to ruin pro wrestling.

He also specifically threatened Randy Orton, saying that he would erase the three-generation pro wrestling legacy of the Orton dynasty. Cena also said that when he takes the title home with him, the next championship would start The Viper’s championship count from one, instead of 14.

Thus, there is a chance that to protect the heritage of WWE and pro wrestling, Triple H could ban Travis Scott from Backlash to prevent him from helping Cena. This would ensure the iconic rivals have a fair fight for what could probably be the last time they two face each other in the ring, owing to Cena’s retirement. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Triple H could also arrange for a special guest referee for the Undisputed WWE Championship match

The main event of Night Two at WrestleMania 41 saw Cody Rhodes lose his title to John Cena. However, The American Nightmare pinned The Franchise Player twice during the match. But each time, the referee was down and missed the count, because he was attacked once and he was pulled out of the ring by Travis Scott the other time.

John Cena and Randy Orton are hardcore rivals who have been fighting for the top spot against each other since their debuts in 2002. Both of them have won the WWE Championship multiple times during their tenure and taken it off each other several times in the past. Needless to say, they will have another hard-hitting and ruthless match at Backlash.

Triple H could have a special guest referee who can’t be taken out easily and ensures no illegality occurs during the match. Interestingly, Cody Rhodes isn’t a part of the ongoing storyline and doesn’t have any clear directions after ‘Mania. Thus, he could don the black and white stripes to officiate the match.

With this, John Cena may not be able to use low blows to protect his Undisputed WWE Championship during the match. However, this is also speculation as of now. It would be interesting to see how long The Leader of Cenation holds the gold as the time left in his retirement tour winds down.

