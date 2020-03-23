Triple H blames heavy entrance gear for losing high-stakes WrestleMania match

The Game stated that his entrance gear weighed a whopping 45 lbs.

Triple H also took a shot at professional boxer Deontay Wilder with his tweet.

Triple H

WWE EVP Triple H recently posted a tweet looking back at his elaborate WrestleMania 30 entrance. The Game stated that the costume that he used for the entrance weighed around 45 lbs, resulting in his legs being shot, which ultimately led to him losing the match to Daniel Bryan.

This was a shot at professional boxer Deontay Wilder, who had blamed his heavy entrance outfit for his loss to Tyson Fury earlier this year. Check out Triple H's tweet below:

Just as an FYI

That entrance costume was super heavy ....

Like 45 lbs .....

My legs were shot...

Only reason Daniel beat me !!!!!! https://t.co/iyYdTLw50t — Triple H (@TripleH) March 23, 2020

Interestingly, the entrance also featured three future Women's Champions in Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss.

Barring a few instances, Triple H has been a mainstay on WrestleMania cards ever since he made his way to WWE back in the mid-90s. The in-ring veteran is known for his elaborate entrances at The Show of Shows, with the one mentioned above being one of his very best.

The match was the culmination of a long-standing rivalry between Triple H and Daniel Bryan, which kicked off at SummerSlam 2013 where The Game betrayed Bryan and helped Randy Orton win the WWE title.

The bout opened WrestleMania 30 and ended with Bryan standing tall. He went on to defeat Batista and Randy Orton in the main event to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.