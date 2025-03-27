Triple H to book huge Brother vs Brother match at WWE WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

Triple H has been a great mind for WWE since he took control of Creative in 2022. Fans will see the best of his cards unfold at WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

At last year's Show of Shows, fans got to witness Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso battle it out in a singles match for the first and only time ever. While the bout received mixed reactions, the storylines received appreciation from a large portion of the fan base. Could Triple H let history repeat this year with a massive Brother vs. Brother match at WWE WrestleMania 41?

Penta generated a huge buzz around the world when he debuted for the company back in January. He continues to solidify his name in the company on WWE RAW in the Intercontinental Championship division. Interestingly, his real-life brother and former AEW Superstar, Rey Fenix, has also signed with WWE. Fans might have also seen teasers of him floating on social media. So could the brothers face off at WrestleMania 41?

The answer is likely no. The vignettes of Rey Fenix have started to appear weekly, but they're on SmackDown while his brother Penta is on WWE RAW. This might have been done to ensure the two go their separate ways to build careers as singles competitors.

Down the road in a few years, fans might see the brothers battle it out in the ring.

What could Penta and Rey Fenix do under Triple H's booking at WWE WrestleMania 41?

While the two brothers will most likely not face each other, the two could find suitable matches for themselves in Las Vegas.

Considering Penta's current booking, Triple H certainly is fond of the legendary luchador. After a great battle with Bron Breakker last week on WWE RAW, Penta could go on to challenge for the Intercontinental Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

As for Rey Fenix, he will likely debut in a few weeks, and if he's in time, he could challenge the United States Champion, LA Knight, in a potential multi-man match at WrestleMania 41. There is also a chance the company will hold his debut till the SmackDown episode that will follow The Show of Shows.

