Triple H to book a major WWE title change 12 days before WrestleMania on RAW tonight? Possibility explored

WWE WrestleMania 41 is nearly a week away, and superstars are advancing their respective storylines. The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will be exciting as multiple high-stakes matches are announced for a card that might alter the entire trajectory of The Show of Shows. Triple H could shock fans again with a massive title change on the horizon.

The Stamford-based promotion officially announced via its Twitter\X account that reigning World Tag Team Champions The War Raiders are set to defend their titles against legendary tag team The New Day.

Last year in December, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods chose to embrace the dark side as they turned heel on former factionmate Big E. Evil New Day managed to garner reactions from fans. In a shocking twist, 12 days out from WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Triple H could book a massive title change, and the New Day could capture the Tag Team strap, defeating the Raiders.

The New Day capturing the World Tag Team Championship days ahead of WrestleMania could work as a perfect revival for the division, as it's been stale for a long time and seems to have no clear direction.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative at this point.

Former WWE writer pointed out the company’s mistake in booking The New Day

While speaking on SportsKeeda Wrestling’s Writing with Russo show, the ex-WWE writer stated that the promotion missed an opportunity for a new tag team to challenge the heel New Day.

They could have brought Big E’s faction to challenge his former friends, who turned their backs on him despite his injury.

"I don't know why they didn't set it up this way, but if set up right, they could have kept that thing going with Big E, and Big E could have done the old, 'I can't wrestle, but I'm gonna bring in a team.' That would have been huge. That's such a no-brainer, bro, and would have been such an easy road to go down, but it might be too late to do that right now," Russo said.

With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, it will be interesting to see if The New Day manages to pull off a big upset days ahead of The Show of Shows.

