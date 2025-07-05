Triple H to book triple threat WWE World Title match at SummerSlam following MITB cash-in? Possibility explored

WWE SummerSlam is right around the corner, and the company has started preparations in full swing. WWE is set to host the biggest edition of the spectacle this year, as MetLife Stadium will be decked out for a two-night event. Amid the wave of excitement, Triple H could pull off a massive shocker next week, which may have major implications on a World Title match at SummerSlam.

Ad

Ever since winning the Money in the Bank briefcase, Naomi has been lurking in the shadows, waiting for the right opportunity. She might finally cash in her MITB contract during the WWE Women's Championship match between Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus at Evolution. In a shocking turn of events, The Glow could walk out of the PLE as the new champion.

This could lead to a Triple Threat Match between Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, and Jade Cargill at SummerSlam 2025. All three superstars are currently entangled in a complex web, each connected to the other. Cargill won the Queen of the Ring Tournament and has earned the right to compete for the WWE Women's Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, she has been embroiled in a heated feud with Naomi on SmackDown for the past few months, and the two stars are set to collide at Evolution. If The Glow ends up cashing in her MITB briefcase on Tiffany Stratton at the upcoming PLE, the latter would demand a rematch for the coveted title. This would put all three women in the same race for the gold.

Breaking Vince Russo and Jim Cornette update HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hence, Triple H may have no other option but to put all three stars in a match for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam. A Triple Threat Match could be a perfect way to add grandeur to summer's biggest extravaganza. However, this can only happen if Naomi cashes in at Evolution and dethrones Tiffany Stratton. Whatever is discussed above is currently speculation.

Triple H to continue Naomi's rivalry with Jade Cargill even after SummerSlam?

Naomi and Jade Cargill have been feuding since Elimination Chamber this year, and this rivalry is far from over. Even though the two superstars battled each other numerous times, they still have unfinished business with each other. The Glow has been launching sneak attacks on The Storm every now and then.

Ad

Both stars will lock horns in yet another singles match at Evolution, but with a No Holds Barred stipulation in effect this time. It looks like Triple H has plans to continue this rivalry even after SummerSlam. While Naomi and Cargill may not be involved in a feud, the animosity could continue to exist.

It could make this one of the hottest rivalries in the women's division. Over the years, Triple H has earned a reputation for keeping feuds alive even after the feud culminates. The Rey Mysterio-Dominik Mysterio rivalry and the CM Punk-Drew McIntyre rivalry are the prime examples of it.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Hence, the company could do the same with Naomi and Jade Cargill. It remains to be seen how things shape up and whether a new chapter unfolds between the two stars at SummerSlam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!