Triple H to break up current alliance; remove top star from SmackDown after what happened? Possibility explored

Triple H has been making several groundbreaking changes to the WWE product on television lately. Forming and breaking up alliances has been one of the most common patterns of his functioning. It looks like The Game might be on the verge of another such move, as he could break up a new alliance that was recently formed on SmackDown.

Fans might see Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu splitting up very soon. They recently joined forces and have been working together against Solo Sikoa's faction on SmackDown. However, Triple H might move Big Jim to Monday Night RAW in the coming weeks, parting him with Fatu. The possibility arose after what happened at Evolution this Sunday.

Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase and became the Women's World Champion at the all-woman premium live event. With her capturing the world title of the red brand, she is now potentially a part of the RAW roster. WWE often keeps real-life couples on the same brand, a trend that has been seen over the years.

Some examples are Zelina Vega and Aleister Black, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, and Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano. Therefore, there is a high chance that Jimmy Uso and Naomi could officially become a part of RAW going forward. As a result, Triple H might have to break up the newly formed alliance between Big Jim and Jacob Fatu on SmackDown.

While there is a good possibility of it happening, the creative team might pull the trigger on that move after a couple of weeks. It is because Jimmy Uso is currently involved in a storyline with Solo Sikoa's faction. It will be interesting to see how things shape up.

Triple H to make a shocking decision with Jimmy Uso?

SummerSlam 2025 is just a few weeks away, and Jimmy Uso is currently involved in a prominent storyline on SmackDown. He is one of the central figures in the entire Bloodline saga that unfolded with Solo Sikoa's reinforcement of his faction. However, Triple H could make a shocking decision with him.

The WWE CCO might not feature Big Jim at the annual spectacle. It would be a shocking move because Uso has been in the spotlight lately for the past few weeks. The company not featuring him at The Biggest Party of the Summer, despite his sheer momentum, would be a missed shot.

The possibility of it happening seems high. It is because Triple H is expected to put Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in a singles match at SummerSlam for the United States Title. Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso doesn't have a partner to go against Sikoa's stablemates. He is not expected to be involved in a singles bout either.

Hence, it leaves the 39-year-old with no option for The Biggest Party of the Summer. Therefore, WWE might not feature Big Jim at SummerSlam 2025. However, this is currently speculation, and things can shape up either way.

