3 reasons why Naomi cashed in on IYO SKY instead of Tiffany Stratton at WWE Evolution

Naomi shocked the WWE Universe by cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase at Evolution 2. This unfolded during the main-event match of IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley. When both women were down, the Glow took the opportunity and emerged as the new Women's World Champion by pinning the Genius of the Sky.

Ad

Fans are happy with the victory of the real-life Bloodline member, but since Naomi won the Ms. MITB contract, WWE was teasing her cash-in on Tiffany Stratton. This made her cashing in on SKY a major surprise for everyone.

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why the 37-year-old star cashed in her contract with the former Damage CTRL member instead of Tiffany at the Evolution show.

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

#3. WWE had no intention to end Tiffany Stratton's reign at Evolution 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Buff Barbie defended her WWE Women's Championship against Trish Stratus at the all-women's Premium Live event. The champion defeated the legend and retained the title via pinfall.

One of the reasons why Naomi cashed in her MITB contract on SKY instead of Tiffany could be that WWE had no intention for Stratton to drop the title yet, let alone at the recent show.

This means that WWE seemingly plans for Tiffy Time to enter SummerSlam as champion and to defend the gold at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Ad

#2. To move Naomi to RAW

Expand Tweet

Ad

Naomi is part of the SmackDown brand. However, following her victory as the Women's World Champion, the real-life Bloodline member will be shifted to the RAW on the Netflix show.

The reason behind this is that the Women's World Title belongs to the red brand. As Naomi is the champion, she will be shifted to Monday Night RAW. This raises another potential reason why the Glow chose SKY over Stratton, as the Stamford-based promotion might have plans to move her to RAW.

Ad

#1. To generate post-show buzz for Evolution 2

Expand Tweet

Ad

Evolution 2 was the second edition of the all-women's PLE. The Triple H creative regime has attempted its best to generate hype for the show. Naomi cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on IYO SKY rather than Tiffany Stratton has added more shock value to the show.

It also helps World Wrestling Entertainment generate significant post-show buzz for the premium live event. If this cash-in could have taken place on Stratton before the show, it's likely that there wouldn't be that much buzz for the title change, as fans were expecting that cash-in already.

Hence, this could be another reason why the real-life Bloodline member cashed in her contract on the Genius of the Sky rather than the Buff Barbie.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!