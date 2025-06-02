Triple H to break long-standing WWE rule for R-Truth on RAW? Chances analyzed

WWE's roster recently witnessed some drastic changes as R-Truth and Carlito got released from the company. This news took the internet by storm as fans are unhappy with this decision. Both WWE stars revealed the shocking news on their official X/Twitter account.

Meanwhile, due to the legendary status of Truth in professional wrestling, there is a possibility that Triple H might break a long-standing rule of the Stamford-based promotion. To pay tribute to the veteran star, The Game might bring all superstars from RAW, NXT, and SmackDown in the upcoming episode of the red brand.

Usually, we have seen that the superstars of different brands remain on their shows only. This is done to maintain the brand distinction. Only champions or stars engaged in a major feud with other brand members appear on multiple shows.

Due to this, if the King of Kings brings all of the company's stars together to pay a tribute to the veteran on RAW, he will break this long-standing rule of the sports entertainment juggernaut.

This is merely an assumption right now, and there is no report concerning Triple H's plan to give a farewell to Truth following his recent release. We will have to wait for the forthcoming episode of RAW to see whether the Chief Content Officer has any plans for R-Truth after the sudden release.

What was the backstage reaction in WWE following R-Truth's release?

The release of R-Truth left fans shocked. Apart from the WWE Universe, other WWE Superstars have also shared their reactions on social media.

This includes names like John Cena, The Miz, Rhea Ripley, Dirty Dominik Mysterio, and more. Recent reports have also disclosed the backstage reaction within the company. According to sources, there's shock and disbelief among people backstage following the surprise announcement from the veteran.

"A lot of shock and disbelief within the WWE roster over R Truth not being brought back," wrote Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.

The former United States Champion had a run of over 17 years with the company. It remains to be seen whether the veteran will continue wrestling or pursue other ventures.

