Triple H to break up a newly formed alliance on WWE RAW next week amid rising tensions? Exploring the chances

Ever since Triple H took charge of WWE's creative department, he has been making several big decisions. Forming and breaking up tag teams and factions have been one of the most common traits of his regime. Another big move might be on the horizon, as The Game could be planning to disband a newly formed alliance on RAW next week.

Ad

Roxanne Perez and Giulia may part ways on the upcoming episode of the red brand. The two stars have been working together as a tag team since coming to Monday Night RAW. Their alliance was formed much before that, when they were in NXT. However, the duo faced a huge defeat in a tag team match against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY last night on RAW.

Following that, tensions were visible between the two backstage. A frustrated Perez was seen telling her partner about the things they needed to work on. However, Giulia rebuffed those comments right away, seemingly disregarding the idea of working with The Prodigy again. The Beautiful Madness walked away with a look of disdain on her face.

Ad

Trending

This seems to be a major indication that she does not intend to stick with The Prodigy any longer. The Triple H-led creative team might officially break up their alliance next week, showcasing a major segment on RAW. The Stamford-based promotion seemingly has major plans for Roxanne Perez and Giulia as singles stars in the women's division.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The two are former NXT Women's Champions, and it remains to be seen how things shape up for them on the flagship show in the coming weeks.

Triple H to turn Roxanne Perez and Giulia babyface on WWE RAW?

After what happened backstage on RAW, the split of Perez and Giulia seems inevitable. The former NXT Women's Champions may go their separate ways. However, the biggest question is whether Triple H is planning a character change for the two stars on Monday Night RAW. It does not look like that.

Ad

Perez's heel run has been quite entertaining, and she has given several incredible feuds and storylines in NXT during this villainous arc. Turning her babyface at this point would ruin The Prodigy's years of hard work, and it might look quite redundant.

Meanwhile, Giulia has recently embarked on her heel run, and the Triple H-led creative may have huge plans for her. A character change seems unlikely, and The Beautiful Madness may remain in her villainous persona and continue to add more layers to it.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Besides, the Monday Night RAW roster currently needs some vicious heels, and Roxanne Perez and Giulia suitably fill that void. It will be quite interesting to see what the future holds for the two stars on the main roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More