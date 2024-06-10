Triple H to break up tag team and push 43-year-old star as a singles star on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

Triple H has set all his cards for the upcoming WWE premium live event, Clash at the Castle 2024, which promises to be a blockbuster show. However, it's conceivable that The Game might break up the tag team of Shayna Baszler and Zoey Starks after the Scotland PLE to push the Queen of Spades as a singles star on Monday Night RAW.

For those unaware, Baszler and Starks are set to compete in a Triple Threat Women's Tag Team match at Clash at the Castle. So, if they lose this title bout, it's likely that the 43-year-old Baszler might decide to split from Zoey with the intention of becoming a singles champion on the main roster.

Despite being on the main roster for the past few years, Shayna Baszler has not been able to capture a singles title in the company. If the Queen of Spades loses at Clash at the Castle, Triple H could use this as a turning point for the former NXT Champion, eventually separating her from Zoey Starks.

This potential singles run could be a major push from the King of Kings, eventually leading Shayna to secure her first Women's World Title in the Stamford-based promotion.

It remains to be seen what will happen on June 15, 2024, when Shayna Baszler and Zoey Starks face the current Women's Tag Team Champions, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, along with Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre.

Why Triple H must push Shayna Baszler after Clash at the Castle?

One of the primary reasons why Triple H should push Shayna Baszler post-Clash at the Castle is that it could position her for a prominent match at SummerSlam 2024.

As SummerSlam is considered WWE's biggest premium live event after WrestleMania, this makes it an ideal platform to elevate Baszler's status within the Stamford-based promotion.

Additionally, if the Cerebral Assassin decides to push the 43-year-old star after the Scotland PLE, it could set her up for a spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match. Here, Triple H could book Baslzer in an MITB qualifying match where she eventually emerges as the victor.

For those who might not know, this year’s Money in the Bank is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

It will be intriguing to see how things unfold in the upcoming weeks and whether the Chief Content Officer will decide to push Baszler post-Clash at the Castle.

