WWE Clash at the Castle Match Card (June 7, 2024): Cody Rhodes raises stakes; WrestleMania 40 title rematch & more

We are just about a week away from Clash at the Castle 2024, set to take place live on June 15, 2024, at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. This premium live event is highly anticipated among the WWE Universe, especially since it is an international event. As of now, WWE has publicized five match cards for this event.

One of the main highlights is the World Heavyweight Championship match, where Damian Priest is scheduled to defend his title against Drew McIntyre. This match was announced at Backlash: France, where Triple H came up with this massive showdown.

Additionally, the Intercontinental Championship will be defended when Sami Zayn faces Chad Gable. Fans are hopeful that Gable might finally begin his first IC Title reign at Clash at the Castle: Scotland.

Bayley is also set to clash against Piper Niven for the Women's WWE Title. This match was set up after Niven and Chelsea Green launched a vicious attack on Bayley and defeated her in tag team action.

The latest inclusion to the Clash at the Castle card is the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will face Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, as well as Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark in a Triple-Threat tag action.

A highly anticipated I Quit match will also take place at the PLE, featuring Cody Rhodes versus AJ Styles in a rematch from Backlash: France. This new stipulation for the bout was announced during the latest edition of WWE SmackDown following a heated confrontation between the two.

The updated match card of Clash at the Castle 2024 following the June 7, 2024, edition of SmackDown is as follows:

Damian Priest (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles for Undisputed WWE Championship in an I Quit match

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship

Bayley (c) vs. Piper Niven for the WWE Women's Championship

Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. Alba Frey & Isla Dawn vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Starks for WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

Will WWE add more matches to Clash at the Castle 2024?

Even as we are just days out from Clash at the Castle 2024, one of the questions that has emerged is whether the company would add more matches to the card of this Scotland PLE. As of now, the only match that could potentially be added is a Bron Breakker match. Many fans assume that Breakker could be added to a Triple-Threat match against Ilja Dragunov and Ricochet for this international PLE.

Notably, all the five matches WWE has declared so far are all title bouts and there are no non-title bouts announced yet on the card.

Given the excitement and anticipation surrounding Clash at the Castle 2024, it wouldn't be surprising if WWE decides to add this match to ensure the event lives up to the expectations of the WWE Universe.

