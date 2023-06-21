Triple H and WWE are reportedly in the hunt to sign AEW wrestler Hook. Since this report became viral, wrestling fans around the world have been very excited by the prospect. Naturally, many are on their phones, trying to know all they can about the 24-year-old.

Son of the legendary Taz, Hook's real name is Tyler Senerchia. Having made his debut at the tender age of 21, Hook is one of the brightest young talents in the world of wrestling today. Many in the wrestling circles believe that the 24-year-old has a bright future ahead of him.

Even at AEW, Hook has made quite a name for himself. After beating Ricky Starks in a singles match, Hook was crowned AEW's FTW Champion, a title established by his father. It was a proud father-son moment indeed. However, that's not all Taz must be proud of.

Just like his father, Hook too uses a half nelson as his finisher and has named it Redrum. Apart from his career in wrestling, Hook also played as a long-stick midfielder for the Bucknell Bison men's lacrosse team. It will be interesting to see if Triple H signs Hook to WWE.

Triple H was close to signing a controversial former WWE star last year

For those who have followed wrestling for a long time, the name Velveteen Dream is not unknown. Released from WWE due to behavioral problems and backstage conflicts, the 27-year-old wrestler also found himself in the middle of some serious allegations.

However, last year, Triple H and WWE were close to bringing Velveteen Dream back to the company. But, after the 27-year-old landed himself in more legal trouble, The Game decided it was best to not bring Dream back.

The trouble Dream landed himself last year came in August. At first, he was accused of trespassing and first-degree battery, and later of possessing a drug. However, a month after the first charge, Velveteen Dream found himself free of his trespassing and first-degree battery charge.

WWE RAW star asked Triple H to fire an authority figure in the company

Based on the events that took place on RAW for the last few weeks, it is clear that Chelsea Green does not have a liking towards Adam Pearce. Time after time, Green has been involved in backstage segments with Pearce and has criticised him.

However, this time around, Green took her issues with Pearce to a whole different level. After WWE posted a video of Becky Lynch submitting Chelsea Green, the latter in an enraged mood commented on the video.

While she threatened to complain about the social media team, she also wrote that Triple H must fire Adam Pearce. Well, at this point it is pretty evident that Green does not have a soft corner for Pearce, and it will be interesting to see how their story unfolds in the coming weeks.

