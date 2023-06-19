RAW star wants Triple H to fire WWE official

Dozens of WWE incomings and outgoings have occurred since Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as the company's creative figurehead in July 2022. If Chelsea Green gets her way, another name will be out the door soon as part of an on-screen restructuring of WWE management.

Adam Pearce, WWE's kayfabe authority figure on RAW and SmackDown, has upset Green several times in recent months. The RAW Superstar often threatens to speak to WWE's higher-ups if Pearce fails to give in to her demands. She even wanted to face the official in a Winner Takes the General Manager Position match.

As Green's relationship with Pearce continues to reach new lows, WWE's Instagram account posted a clip of Becky Lynch making her submit on last week's RAW:

Green responded by warning WWE's social media team that she plans to complain about them. The 32-year-old also referenced her feud with Pearce, adding that she wants Triple H to fire him:

Chelsea Green disliked WWE's Instagram post

Over the last few months, Green has competed in several tag team matches alongside Sonya Deville.

The 2015 Tough Enough contestants unsuccessfully challenged for the vacant Women's Tag Team Championship on the May 29 episode of RAW. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler won the match, which also featured Damage CTRL (Bayley and IYO SKY) and Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi.

Details on Chelsea Green's phone call with Triple H

In April 2021, Chelsea Green was handed her release from WWE after a wrist injury marred her short stint on the main roster. Once Triple H took over creative responsibilities from Vince McMahon, the former NXT talent contacted The King of Kings and asked for her job back.

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen Lest we forget the time @WWE management put me on the wrong flight! This BETTER not happen when I travel to London (England!) for #MITB Lest we forget the time @WWE management put me on the wrong flight! This BETTER not happen when I travel to London (England!) for #MITB … https://t.co/UXnwU3q7WY

Green explained the circumstances behind her return on Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast in May:

"I texted him [Triple H], and I said, 'I want my job back,' and he said, 'Okay, call me,' and I was shocked. I want to go back to WWE. My story is not finished. He said on that phone call, 'I absolutely would love to have you back. Just tell me when's a good time for you to start.'" (H/T WrestlingNewsCo)

In January, Green made her in-ring return in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match. She was eliminated by eventual winner Rhea Ripley after just five seconds.

What do you make of Chelsea Green's WWE comeback so far? Let us know in the comments section below.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes