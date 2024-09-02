Triple H to bring in 28-year-old world champion to WWE upon contract expiry? Looking at potential tease

The regime of Triple H has already witnessed many memorable moments over the past few months. One of the biggest recent highlights was the sensational return of Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2024. However, The Game has continued to improve the landscape of the Stamford-based promotion, including the arrival of new superstars.

Amid this, there is a belief that Triple H could bring TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace to World Wrestling Entertainment.

The TNA star has already made several appearances in WWE due to the crossover between WWE's NXT brand and TNA. Recently, after NXT's No Mercy show concluded, Grace took to her Twitter (X) account and hinted at her potential permanent arrival in WWE. Here, she used Triple H's popular catchphrase, "It's time to play the game."

As of now, Jordynne is under contract with TNA Wrestling. According to reports, her deal is expected to expire in January 2025. With this recent hint, it appears that the Chief Content Officer could bring the 28-year-old star to WWE once her contract expires early next year.

Only time will tell what will materialize in January when Grace's contract with TNA expires, and whether the WWE CCO will bring her to the Stamford-based promotion.

What opinion does Triple H have about the young World Champion?

With the hints of Jordynne Grace's potential WWE arrival, one big question that comes to mind is what opinion Triple H holds about the 28-year-old World Champion. The answer to this question was seemingly provided by The Game himself during the post-Royal Rumble 2024 press conference.

During this event, The King of Kings addressed the media and highly praised the TNA star, stating that she was an incredible athlete. Additionally, the Cerebral Assassin added that the opportunity was well-deserved for her.

This confirms that Triple H is already a huge fan of the TNA Knockouts World Champion. It also increases the likelihood that he could bring her to WWE once her TNA contract runs out.

Jordynne Grace made her sensational WWE debut during the Women's Royal Rumble match this year. Her appearance electrified the WWE Universe, earning her an explosive reaction. When WWE uploaded a Royal Rumble 2024 highlight video featuring Jordynne Grace's impactful Rumble presence, the video garnered over 500K views on YouTube.

This demonstrates how the TNA star would indeed be a valuable addition to World Wrestling Entertainment and why the Chief Content Officer bringing her to WWE would be an excellent decision for the company's future.

