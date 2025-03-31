Triple H to bring back 15-time WWE champion for a blockbuster return on Monday Night RAW? Possibility explored

The week's WWE RAW is set to emanate from the United Kingdom, and the excitement for the show is at an all-time high. Some massive names are set to make an appearance on the show, and some incredible matches and segments are expected to take place this week on RAW.

Triple H might add an element of surprise by bringing back 15-time WWE champion The Rock on TV. The Final Boss has not been seen on WWE TV since Elimination Chamber 2025 and is expected to make his comeback this week or in the next couple of weeks to build some excitement for the Show of Shows.

Cody Rhodes and John Cena have come face-to-face multiple times on WWE TV over the past few weeks, but The Rock has not been namedropped in their confrontations. This has been quite surprising for fans, given that the Final Boss was the ultimate mastermind of this entire story.

A potential return this week on RAW to address his decision to get John Cena on board with him could end up being phenomenal. Further, considering the speculations that he will be involved in the WrestleMania match between Cena and Rhodes, some major involvement with a return on RAW this week could work perfectly.

A potential appearance from the Final Boss would also end up building more excitement for the WrestleMania match. Fans will now have to wait and see if the Brahma Bull returns this week.

WWE has seemingly confirmed the two main events for WrestleMania

While the company has still not stated which match will headline which night of WrestleMania, the company did confirm that one highly anticipated bout will be a main event. During the contract signing between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk, it was announced that the triple threat match would main-event the Showcase of the Immortals.

With that said, it is seemingly clear that one night of the show will feature John Cena vs Cody Rhodes in the top slot while this triple threat match will headline the other night. Time will tell how Triple H places these matches on the card for the show.

