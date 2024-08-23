Triple H to bring back 2-time champion for one last run in WWE? Exploring the possibility 

Triple H has done a great job since he took over the creative duties and became the Chief Content Officer. Several wrestlers have talked about how great things have been under The Game's leadership, as WWE continues to improve its numbers in ratings and social media.

Former Divas Champion Kelly Kelly recently had nothing but high praise for Triple H, leaving the door open for a return to the business.

"I love Triple H. We worked together. He was great to work with. I mean, I would love to come back and work for him. He’s awesome," Kelly Kelly said in an interview with WrestlingNewsCo

Will The Game bring back the two-time WWE champion for one last run, though? We take a look at it.

Kelly Kelly could work in different storylines if she returns to WWE

Kelly Kelly joined WWE back in 2006 and competed in the Stamford-based promotion for six years. In September 2012, the former 24/7 Champion was released from her contract.

However, a comeback to the business would make sense given she could still compete in the ring and the fact that she could work on multiple storylines, and help elevate young wrestlers in the women's division.

WWE already has a few superstars on part-time runs

If Kelly Kelly returns to WWE, it would not be the first time that a wrestler would return to the company on a part-time run.

Fans have seen Logan Paul, John Cena, The Rock, Lita, and Trish Stratus, among others work on a limited schedule. Thus, a comeback would have a positive impact on the company, since Kelly Kelly remains a fan favorite.

Kelly Kelly could engage in a feud with top names following her WWE return

Kelly Kelly could do a lot of things if she returns to WWE.

She could go after Liv Morgan or Nia Jax since both of them hold the top titles in the women's division, while the 37-year-old could also start a feud with other top names such as Rhea Ripley, Bayley, or Miss Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton.

At the same time, Kelly Kelly's return could re-ignite feuds with other top female wrestlers, like Trish Stratus, who has also expressed the desire to return to the Stamford-based promotion for one last run.

