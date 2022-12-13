Triple H could bring back 3 stars after major WWE RAW tease, according to Twitter speculation

With last night's RAW in mind, WWE fans have become more and more certain that Triple H is planning on reforming the rebellious stable known as Sanity.

Sanity debuted in WWE in 2016, with leader Eric Young, followed by Killian Dain, Sawyer Fulton, and Nikki Cross. The group's ranks would later be altered after Fulton left the group to be replaced by Alexander Wolfe. All the group members, apart from Cross, have since been released by WWE.

However, during the most recent episode of the red brand, Nikki was seen scribbling on a chalkboard, with various symbols and dates hinting at prominent times in Sanity's history.

The new drawings have 10-12-16 which was SAnitY’s debut, and 11-21-18 was when she had a match with Candice in NXT.



#WWERAW Nikki Cross with another SAnitY tease.The new drawings have 10-12-16 which was SAnitY’s debut, and 11-21-18 was when she had a match with Candice in NXT. Nikki Cross with another SAnitY tease.The new drawings have 10-12-16 which was SAnitY’s debut, and 11-21-18 was when she had a match with Candice in NXT. 👀 #WWERAW https://t.co/oh0erjEYbR

Following her teasing sketches on RAW, the WWE Universe took to social media as they discussed what Nikki's illustrations could mean.

OldSchoolWreslingIsBetter 🤼 @OldWresling @WWE NikkiCross @WWE Eric Young has left impact we haven’t seen Killian Dain in a while Sawyer Fulton has hasn’t been seen since he left impact and Alexander Wolf where has he been possible reunion of sanity @WWENikkiCross @WWE Eric Young has left impact we haven’t seen Killian Dain in a while Sawyer Fulton has hasn’t been seen since he left impact and Alexander Wolf where has he been possible reunion of sanity

Since Triple H took over as head of WWE creative, many groups and stars that performed under his watch in NXT have since returned to the company. Therefore, Sanity could more than likely show up on either RAW or SmackDown very soon.

Triple H has reportedly already resigned Sanity's leader

After being released from his WWE contract in 2020, Eric Young returned to the show where he made his name, IMPACT Wrestling, where he would once again become the promotion's world heavyweight champion.

However, according to a recent report from PWInsider, the former leader of Sanity may soon be returning to World Wrestling Entertainment by decree of Triple H.

"Former Impact Wrestling Champion Eric Young, 42, is returning to World Wrestling Entertainment, PWInsider.com has confirmed with multiple sources." (H/T PWInsider)

Sanity's return would see WWE's tag team division gain even further strength as they would join its ranks alongside groups like The New Day, The Usos, The Viking Raiders, and The Street Profits, to name a few.

Would you like to see SAnitY return to WWE? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

