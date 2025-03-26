Triple H to bring back 39-year-old after 4 years and make him new leader of The Wyatt Sicks? Possibility explored

In a shocking twist, Triple H could bring back a 39-year-old star after four years and make him the new leader of The Wyatt Sicks. The name in question is Aleister Black. He was released from WWE in 2021, which was followed by his arrival in AEW. However, he departed the Jacksonville-based promotion earlier this year.

Ad

Recently on WWE SmackDown, a chilling video was aired, featuring a mysterious figure surrounded by smoke. It was accompanied by the unsettling sound of footsteps, which closely resembled some of Black's vignettes from his first stint with the sports entertainment juggernaut.

These vignettes are seemingly related to the former NXT Champion's rumored comeback. When he eventually returns, Black could become the new leader of The Wyatt Sicks. The faction has been absent from WWE TV because Uncle Howdy was reportedly injured.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

In Howdy's absence, the faction hasn't made an on-screen appearance, which has arguably hampered its momentum. Hence, the WWE Chief Content Officer could put the faction in the spotlight again by having Black lead it.

With his eerie persona and history of leading dark factions, the former NXT Champion could be the ideal replacement for Howdy. He could give a fresh direction to The Wyatt Sicks, helping its members solidify their status as top names in WWE.

Ad

For now, it’s just speculation. Fans will have to wait and see what's next for Black following his AEW exit.

Leading The Wyatt Sicks could redefine Aleister Black's career

Uncle Howdy's unexplained absence has led fans to speculate about the future of The Wyatt Sicks. With no one to guide the stable, the creative team might have decided not to feature it on weekly programming.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

If Aleister Black becomes the mysterious faction's leader, it might allow the group to bounce back. Under Black's leadership, the Wyatts could quickly gain momentum and position themselves as a formidable force on SmackDown.

For Black, this could be a career-defining move. Taking charge of a fan-favorite faction like The Wyatt Sicks could help him achieve success on the main roster, something that he arguably couldn't do during his first run. It could also allow WWE to feature him in some interesting storylines.

There was reportedly a plan to add a sixth member to the group. Hence, Black could step in and tease a feud with Howdy. Even if there aren't any internal issues within the faction, the former Malakai Black could still become a key player as the sixth member.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback