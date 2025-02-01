Triple H to bring back 39-year-old former WWE champion from AEW in the Royal Rumble Match? The truth revealed

Triple H might be considering bringing back 39-year-old former NXT Champion Aleister Black at the Royal Rumble 2025 Premium Live Event. Black is seemingly done with AEW and could be looking for a WWE return.

His participation on February 1 is a no-go since he won't be a free agent by then. But he should be ready to join in later in February or March.

Black's run in WWE ended abruptly when he got released in 2021. His wife, Zelina Vega, is still with the company, though. There's a ton of buzz and excitement building up for the 2025 Royal Rumble, mainly because of the surprises that could happen. Unfortunately, he won't be involved in it.

He might have had some creative clashes with the management, but he’d likely be keen to work with the Stamford promotion again. The big draw would be Triple H being in charge now. The Chief Content Officer has a knack for bringing back former WWE stars and maximizing their potential.

Plus, he’d likely be excited about the chance to work with The Game again and reunite with his wife.

It'll be interesting to see where he lands once he becomes a free agent. If Black returns, he should be portrayed as a fierce lone wolf. Let's wait and see what happens.

Triple H could make better use of Black than Vince McMahon ever did

WWE is in a different place now compared to when Black left a few years back. Triple H understood him during his NXT days, where he was showcased as one of the top talents. But things didn’t quite translate the same way when he moved up to the main roster.

He shined as a sinister character that set him apart from the crowd. But once he hit the main roster, much of that complexity and edge disappeared, and he seemingly got overlooked.

If Black makes his way back to WWE, he needs to embody the NXT persona that fans adored. With Triple H leading the creative direction, this transformation is certainly within reach. Let's stay tuned to see what the enigmatic star decides and what the future holds for his potential return.

