Triple H to bring back 4-time WWE Women’s Champion to replace Dakota Kai due to injury? Exploring the potential

WWE Superstar Dakota Kai recently got injured in a match where she teamed up with IYO SKY to face Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. This hurts her prospects of competing in the 2025 Royal Rumble. However, it seems that Triple H may have plans to bring Asuka back as Kai’s replacement.

Asuka was last seen in WWE at Backlash 2024 when she and Kairi Sane lost the Women’s Tag Team Championship to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. The Empress of Tomorrow is recovering from her injuries, but reports suggest that she could soon return.

Thus, if Dakota Kai’s injuries prevent her from entering the Royal Rumble, Asuka would be the perfect candidate to replace her Damage CTRL stablemate.

The four-time WWE Champion would be someone to watch out for in the 30-woman contest, especially when the Japanese superstar wins the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble.

This would also give some advantage to IYO SKY, who is the only active and uninjured member of Damage CTRL on the company’s roster right now. While this is a significant direction the Stamford-based promotion can take, all of this is speculation.

WWE could revive a big rivalry by bringing Asuka back

Although the plans to bring Asuka back aren’t set in stone, Charlotte Flair has been declared for the 2025 Royal Rumble. Notably, the 14-time WWE Champion and Asuka have a long history with each other. This includes their epic WrestleMania 34 showdown, where The Queen prevailed over the Japanese wrestler.

Flair has also been on an injury hiatus since December 2023. She tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus. Interestingly, she received these injuries while facing Asuka. Thus, if the two women meet at the Royal Rumble, they will pick things up right where they left them.

Hence, the Stamford-based promotion can force both rivals against each other again. It would be interesting to see if The Empress of Tomorrow would be among the 30 women in the Rumble this year.

