Triple H to bring back 42-year-old star as Liv Morgan's next opponent after Rhea Ripley? Exploring the possibility

Liv Morgan has been in a heated rivalry with Rhea Ripley over the course of the summer. Liv's Revenge Tour has lived to its billing, and she's increasingly likely to leave their feud still the reigning Women's World Champion. The question turns to who will be next in line for the champ's title if she does see off Ripley.

Triple H could be about to bring back Natalya, who has been absent from TV since early June. The Queen of Harts was floundering in NXT, helping the younger talent before her recent hiatus. She's reportedly re-signed with WWE, paving the way for a grand return and perhaps another main event run.

Natalya helped narrate a promotional video for the upcoming Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event, scheduled on August 31. The former two-time Women's World Champion then spoke of her admiration for German fans in an X/Twitter post.

Liv Morgan won't put her title on the line in Berlin next Saturday. She instead will team up with Dominik Mysterio, who betrayed Rhea Ripley for her at SummerSlam. They'll square off against The Terror Twins, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest.

The new love interests could win in Germany and leave Ripley struggling to stay in line for Liv's title. RAW general manager Adam Pearce could then tell the joint-longest reigning Women's Champion in history that she'll need to move to the back of the line.

That's when Natalya arrives on the scene and proposes that she challenge for the title. Nattie could get an opportunity on an upcoming episode of the red brand after returning at Bash in Berlin.

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley to face off at WWE Bad Blood?

There will be plenty of time between Bash in Berlin and WWE's next PLE, Bad Blood, on October 5. The revived event has been heavily promoted after being discontinued for a decade.

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley certainly have bad blood, making the PLE at State Farm Arena, Georgia, the perfect destination for them to settle the score. Fans envision the match card will have several stipulations, including a potential Steel Cage or Hell in a Cell match.

Booking the pair in a cage would allow them to go one-on-one with any Judgment Day drama. Dominik Mysterio could also be banned from ringside to allow them to have a fair fight in their final clash for the Women's World Championship.

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley's issues date back to last year when the champ was put on the shelf by the former Judgment Day star. This year, Liv got her revenge by injuring Dirty Dom's former Mami's shoulder. She's since taken her title, her man, and her spot in her stable.

