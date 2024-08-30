Triple H to bring back 47-year-old WWE legend for a meeting with Nick Aldis on SmackDown? Exploring the potential

The upcoming edition of SmackDown will emanate live from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany, where WWE is set to host its inaugural Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event. With it being the go-home edition of the blue brand before the event, Triple H may have some huge surprises in store. The WWE Chief Content Officer could bring back a 47-year-old legend on the show for a high-profile meeting with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

The legend in question is none other than AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One has not been seen on WWE television since suffering a heartbreaking defeat against Cody Rhodes at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event earlier this year. In the aftermath of that fateful night, Styles went on a hiatus as the weight of that defeat became too overwhelming for him.

However, the former WWE Champion might return from his short hiatus on the upcoming edition of SmackDown. There is a good possibility that AJ Styles could come back to have a meeting with Nick Aldis to decide his future in the Stamford-based promotion. In a poignant revelation, the 47-year-old could actually decide to draw the curtains on his decorated career this time.

In a high-profile conversation with Aldis, The Phenomenal One could discuss a potential retirement tour on the blue brand. With his age taking a toll on his body, Styles could contemplate making that decision. The former United States Champion could seek a roadmap from the SmackDown General Manager for his potential departure from WWE during their meeting.

The abovementioned scenario is entirely speculation at this point. Although the chances of AJ Styles returning on SmackDown are quite high, the prospect of his retirement might be a far-fetched idea.

AJ Styles may be gearing up for a final showdown with Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown

AJ Styles is seemingly getting prepared for a blockbuster return for the first time since losing the "I Quit" match against Cody Rhodes at Clash at the Castle 2024. However, there is a good possibility that he might come back looking for redemption against The American Nightmare.

The speculation arose after his recent WWE tour to Europe. The Phenomenal One competed in several live events across the continent, be it in the Netherlands, Belgium, or Germany. What remained constant was his opponent as he faced Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at all the house shows.

This seems to be a major indication that AJ Styles is gearing up for a final showdown with Cody Rhodes. The two superstars could clash against each other in a third and final encounter for the coveted title. While this is just speculation at this point, the chances of it happening are good.

The 47-year-old veteran could confront The American Nightmare upon his potential return on SmackDown, leading to a final feud with him. It will be interesting to see whether a third clash between the two is on the horizon or if WWE has different plans in store.

