Triple H to bring back 6-time world champion on WWE RAW Day 1 for one final match? Exploring the possibility

Triple H rocked the wrestling world with a small tease for the Day 1 WWE RAW. Since the tweet regarding the return of a former WWE Champion was put out, fans cannot help but guess who it could be.

We might have an answer to this question of yours. WWE RAW Day 1 this Monday night could see the return of six-time World Champion Dave Bautista, aka Batista. The Animal was last seen wrestling Triple H at WrestleMania 35. After that, the Hollywood star announced his retirement from in-ring competition.

The former World Heavyweight Champion could be returning to the first episode of WWE RAW in 2024 this Monday for one reason, and it is not for a final match. Batista could return to finally be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

If this does happen in a few days, this will be one of the most well-deserved inductions ever. Batista is one of the most decorated World Champions in WWE history.

During the latter half of the 2000s, The Animal was the face of the WWE alongside John Cena. He was the face of SmackDown, while Cena was that of RAW.

Former WWE RAW Superstar Batista was supposed to be inducted into the Hall of Fame a few years ago

It would be great if Batista gets inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this Monday night on RAW. However, this is not the first time it will happen to him. In 2021, the company announced the induction of the former World Champion into the Hall of Fame.

Unfortunately, that did not happen, as the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame ceremonies took place in the ThunderDome style on the same night due to pandemic issues. The event was headlined by the induction of the nWo. Batista would later take to social media and cite outside commitments for not accepting his induction.

"To the @WWEUniverse Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible."

While Batista claimed obligations were an issue, many rumors online stated that The Animal didn't want to be inducted during the ThunderDome era. He wanted to happen when things were normal in front of a live crowd. This dream could become a reality this Monday Night on RAW.