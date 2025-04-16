Triple H to bring back beloved WWE Superstar for good after 1135 days at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

WWE's biggest annual extravaganza, WrestleMania, is around the corner, and Triple H is leaving no stone unturned to make it a grand spectacle. Over the years, it has seen some of the biggest returns, and the trend could continue this year. A beloved fan-favorite superstar who has been away from in-ring competition since March 2022 may be gearing up for a historic comeback.

Big E could make a thunderous return at The Show of Shows as an active superstar after 1135 days. While he had a few appearances in WWE recently, WrestleMania 41 could finally witness his comeback as a full-time superstar. During a recent interview with Dylan Bowker on Bowks Talking Bouts, the former WWE Champion stated that he was now having a healthy and everyday life.

The 39-year-old also said that the door is not officially closed on the possibility of an in-ring return. This was seemingly a major indication that his homecoming was on the horizon. Besides, WrestleMania 41 will witness a tag team match between The New Day and War Raiders. Triple H putting this match on the card raised several eyebrows.

This match has no compelling story and lacks adequate build-up. A major reason WWE may have added this match to the card on Night 1 is to set the stage for Big E's return. The 39-year-old has unfinished business with his former stablemates, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Hence, this is why the former Intercontinental Champion has a good possibility of returning in Las Vegas.

However, this is entirely speculation as of now, and it all depends on whether Big E is medically cleared. Regardless of his status, WWE is keeping things a secret.

Triple H to pit Big E against The New Day after WrestleMania 41?

Considering that Big E would return as a full-time superstar at WrestleMania 41, there is a high chance that his first feud would be with his former stablemates. During The New Day's tenth anniversary, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods humiliated the 39-year-old and kicked him out of the factory.

However, this storyline never progressed due to Big E's absence from television. The Triple H-led creative has a perfect opportunity to capitalize on that storyline after The Show of Shows. The former WWE Champion could start a compelling feud with The New Day upon his potential comeback.

Big E's desire for revenge could still be burning, and he could single-handedly take on Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Fans have been clamoring to see this feud since December last year. The RAW after WrestleMania could finally see the beginning.

However, as of now, it is nothing but speculation. What the future holds for the former New Day's powerhouse remains to be seen.

