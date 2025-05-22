Triple H to bring back controversial superstar as The Rock's replacement in WWE? Exploring the possibility

Triple H has done an impressive job as the Creative Head of WWE over the last few years. However, he might need to back a big name to ensure the viewership is consistent in the absence of The Rock.

The Final Boss has had an incredible influence over the current WWE product with his appearances over the last two years. He had a major role to play at WrestleMania 40 when Cody Rhodes finally ended Roman Reigns' record-breaking reign and was also responsible for John Cena's shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2024. However, The Great One has been absent since then, so the promotion may be feeling the lack of star power it had until recently.

At such a time, fans might have brought up the name of Brock Lesnar, who hasn't been seen on WWE programming since SummerSlam 2023. He recently appeared in public sporting a new hairstyle, leading to fans speculating if this could be his new look for a wrestling comeback.

However, fans must note that even though The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes are currently absent from programming, Triple H will likely not bring The Beast back to the company, for possible legal reasons.

Brock Lesnar's WWE return is just speculation for now, but hopefully, fans will get to see him inside the ring soon.

What else could Triple H do to ensure fans don't miss The Rock in WWE?

There is a high chance that The Final Boss will not make a comeback to Titanland anytime soon, so Triple H will have to find a way to ensure the viewers are well invested in the product.

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are two of the most renowned stars in the business, so to ensure fans don't feel like the weekly shows are losing their intrigue, Triple H could bring the WrestleMania headliners back soon.

In a perfect world, the two could return at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event and involve themselves in major storylines leading to Money in the Bank and SummerSlam. However, only time will tell what's in store for the fans at the upcoming special event.

