Triple H to bring back former WWE champion after 1,249 days on RAW ahead of PLE title match? Exploring the possibility

WWE is set to have a massive weekend ahead of SummerSlam. This weekend is set to feature Saturday Night’s Main Event with a stacked match card, followed by WWE Evolution II, which marks another history-making premium live event for the company. A number of matches have been confirmed for Evolution, out of which a massive fatal 4-way tag team match has grabbed a lot of attention lately.

Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez are scheduled to defend their Women’s Tag Team title against three teams, of which only one has been announced yet. With two teams left to be announced, fans have been expecting the company to feature a massive surprise.

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is seemingly set to be a part of the show, but the company has not announced her for any match yet. The upcoming episode of WWE RAW could feature Nikki bringing out Brie Bella to announce that the twin sisters will compete in the fatal 4-way tag team title match.

Brie Bella has not appeared in WWE since the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match, and a return would undoubtedly make headlines all around the world. A potential appearance from the legend on RAW this week would mark her return to WWE after more than 1,200 days.

Further, their potential addition to the match could add massive credibility to the titles, and the twin sisters could walk out of the show as new champions, leaving the world stunned as well as elated for the number of feuds that could be featured on TV against the legendary duo. Time will tell if Brie Bella is planning to return to the company ahead of Evolution II.

Major injury seemingly canceled massive plans for WWE Evolution II

Nikki Bella returned to WWE a few weeks ago and was attacked by former Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, which was a clear hint of a massive feud being planned. However, Morgan was injured during a match on the red brand a week after the massive attack, which forced the company to alter some major plans for Evolution.

Morgan was reportedly planned to defend the Women’s Tag Titles with her partner Raquel Rodriguez against the Bella Twins. However, as per WrestleVotes, her injury ended up changing plans for the premium live event, and most importantly, for Brie Bella’s return.

"The Evolution card and the aspect of the show and everything that goes into it really did flip when Liv Morgan got her shoulder [injury]. I'm sure that there were surprises that were built in that weren't connected to Liv but then there's the Bella Twins stuff, it's real. That was going to be a tag team title match most likely and now, it looks like Brie Bella won't even be on the show. It's unfortunate but a lot of the things they had planned, including what may or may not have been surprises, are still up in the air," he reported.

The company announced that Roxanne Perez had replaced Morgan as Raquel’s partner, and the upcoming tag team match at Evolution has now been confirmed. Fans will have to wait and see if the match features the in-ring return of the Bella Twins.

