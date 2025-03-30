Triple H to bring back former WWE Champion one year after his post-WrestleMania release? Exploring the possibility 

WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H is working on the preparations for WrestleMania 41 in full swing. As the Stamford-based promotion aims to expand further into international markets, there is a chance that The Game could bring back Jinder Mahal.

The Maharaja is a former WWE Champion. The 38-year-old was released from the company back in April 2024 after WrestleMania XL alongside several other stars.

Interestingly, however, the Stamford-based promotion’s President, Nick Khan, recently revealed that WWE and Netflix are planning to host a major premium live event in India. This would be the first such event for the company in the country, and it could take place in either 2026 or 2027.

While the company already has a big fanbase in India, it could try to attract a bigger crowd by bringing Jinder Mahal back to the company. The former WWE Champion is currently wrestling in the independent circuit as Raj Dhesi.

If Triple H brings The Maharaja back after WrestleMania 41, he will have ample time to place him in a big storyline for a home-turf PLE. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Triple H could also bring Mike Tyson back to WWE

Mike Tyson is a WWE Hall of Famer who has been a part of the company’s shows a handful of times. His last appearance saw him team up with Chris Jericho and face Triple H and Shawn Michaels. However, he later turned on Y2J, losing the match in the process.

Last year in November, he also had a brief interaction with Logan Paul following his loss against Jake Paul, where he made a return to the boxing ring after 20 years. He expressed his wish to face the younger Paul brother, and in response, the former US Champ said that Tyson would die if he fought him.

Recently, Iron Mike revealed that he would love to work with the Stamford-based promotion if he gets a chance to in a Bleacher Report interview. Additionally, WrestleVotes also reported in a Live Q&A with Bill Apter on Backstage Pass, that the company is interested in doing a storyline involving Tyson and The Maverick.

Thus, the legendary boxer could make a return to the company and lock horns with Logan Paul. It would be interesting to see if the Hall of Famer makes another appearance soon.

