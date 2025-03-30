WWE Hall of Famer to return after 15-year absence to help AJ Styles defeat Logan Paul? Potential scenario explored

WWE Superstars AJ Styles and Logan Paul are embroiled in a heated feud right now. The Maverick got in the bad books of The Phenomenal One after he tried to insult him in a backstage segment several weeks ago. Now, as fans can see an imminent collision between the two, there is a chance that Mike Tyson can help Styles.

Iron Mike fought his only WWE match back on January 11, 2010, when he wrestled alongside Chris Jericho in a losing effort against Triple H and Shawn Michaels. The Hall of Famer made headlines when he faced Jake Paul in November 2024 in a boxing match, where he put the gloves back on after 20 years. Unfortunately for him, he lost to The Problem Child.

Following the match, Mike Tyson said he would like to face Logan Paul next. In response, the former United States Champion said the legendary boxer would die if he fought him. Interestingly, during a Live Q&A with Bill Apter on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes reported that WWE was ‘interested’ in working with Tyson and Paul.

“I was able to get a source to confirm that there’s interest. I don’t know anything other than that,” reported WrestleVotes.

Thus, the Stamford-based promotion could set the stage for the former Undisputed World Heavyweight Boxing Champion to face Paul by making him help AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One and The Maverick could have a match at WrestleMania 41, where Iron Mike could interfere and help Styles by possibly snatching Paul’s brass knuckles.

While WWE could make the legend return after 15 years this way, all of this is speculation so far.

Mike Tyson would love to work with WWE once again

Mike Tyson has worked with the Stamford-based promotion several times. He officiated the main event of WrestleMania 14, where fans saw Stone Cold Steve Austin defeat Shawn Michaels in a WWE Championship match. He was also inducted into the company’s Hall of Fame in 2012.

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Iron Mike was asked if he would like to work with the Stamford-based promotion in any capacity. In response, the boxing legend said he had a great time with the company and would love to work with it again.

"Oh God, I would love to do that, that's me at my childhood best, I had a great time," said Tyson. (H/T: Fightful Wrestling)

Fans could soon see Mike Tyson face another Paul brother if the Stamford-based promotion approaches the Hall of Famer. It would be interesting to see the legendary boxer back inside the squared circle once again.

