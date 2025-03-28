Major star willing to make WWE return after 13 years

A massive star has opened up the possibility of making a huge WWE return 13 years after making his last appearance in the company. In a recent interview, Mike Tyson said that he would return in a heartbeat.

Though he's mostly known for his exploits in boxing, where he's firmly counted among the greats, Tyson also has a history with pro wrestling. He officiated the WrestleMania 14 main event, where Stone Cold Steve Austin defeated Shawn Michaels for the WWE Title.

Iron Mike also set foot inside the ring for a match, where he teamed up with Chris Jericho in a losing cause against Triple H and Michaels.

Tyson hasn't been seen in the Stamford-based promotion since the 2012 Hall of Fame ceremony. However, he did make a handful of appearances in AEW in 2020-21.

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Mike Tyson was asked if he was interested in working with WWE in any capacity. The 58-year-old responded enthusiastically by saying he would love to make a return if an opportunity came his way.

"Oh God, I would love to do that, that's me at my childhood best, I had a great time," said Tyson. (H/T: Fightful Wrestling)

Jim Ross on Mike Tyson's demands from WWE

In a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, AEW commentator Jim Ross spoke about how Mike Tyson kept demanding more money from Vince McMahon even after an agreement was signed between the two parties. Jim Ross didn't sound too pleased with Tyson's behavior and added that the company had no choice but to agree.

“I don’t think so. The original piece of business was Tyson needed 'X dollars' or whatever it was, so many thousand bucks, but he kept coming back for more money. That was a little disgusting because you made a deal, but Tyson was needing more money. At the end of the day, he needed more money to buy a fu**ing motorcycle. That was Mike, and the irony was he got the money. We wanted to keep him as happy as we could, and in order to do that, we needed to make sure that we could continue to fill his pocket full of cash. As long as we did that, everything worked out just fine.”

It'll be interesting to see if Triple H and the creative team can find something worthwhile that can lure Mike Tyson to return to WWE.

