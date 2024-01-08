Triple H to bring back former WWE Superstar after 13 years for his third run in the company? Exploring the possibility?

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H could bring back a former WWE Superstar after 13 years.

Chris Masters is the star in question. Masters unveiled on his official Instagram account that he wishes to return to a renowned wrestling promotion. He was once regarded as one of WWE's most promising talents. His impressive physical appearance and ideal physique perfectly aligned with the company's criteria for their wrestlers.

Upon his arrival in 2005, Masters was bestowed with his Masterlock finisher. The submission hold proved incredibly formidable, as no opponent managed to escape its clutches for several months. This unparalleled dominance solidified submission lock as one of the most safeguarded finishers within the company during that period.

Masters had two stints in WWE. His first tenure was cut short in 2007 when he was released due to a violation of the Wellness Policy. Despite this setback, he was given another opportunity in 2009, but unfortunately, he was released again in 2011. Since leaving the company, The Masterpiece has adopted the ring name Chris Adonis and participated in the independent circuit.

It remains to be seen if Chris Masters will begin his third stint with the Stamford-based promotion. The decision on whether or not Triple H would sign the 41-year-old remains uncertain, as it is merely speculative at this point. Let's wait and watch.

Chris Masters on if Triple H buried him on live Television

Masters temporarily stepped away from WWE in 2006 and made a comeback with a noticeable reduction in his physique.

This caught the interest of Triple H, who sarcastically commented during a backstage interaction, "Oh, really? And what would the title of your book be? 'A Comprehensive Manual on Losing 50 Pounds of Muscle in a Month,'?" when Masters stated he was producing a book on nutrition.

In an interview with Power Slam, the ex-WWE Superstar discusses the issue and reflects on whether Triple H intended to undermine him with that particular statement. He said:

"First of all, let me say that Triple H is a big ball-buster. I don't think he's as devious as people make him out to be, but he's a ball-buster, albeit an equal opportunity ball-buster: he takes shots at Shawn Michaels all the time. They were always taking jabs at each other. So, it might have been the wrong message, yes, at the time. But I don't think it was meant as a malicious thing," he said. [H/T Sescoops]

Masters went on to say that his weight reduction was due to his daily regimen of sprinting two miles as part of his rehabilitation. This allowed his overworked muscles to rest and recover.

Do you think WWE will re-hire Chris Masters? Sound off in the comments section below.

