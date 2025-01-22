Triple H to bring back former WWE World Heavyweight Champion ahead of the Royal Rumble? Potential return explored

Royal Rumble 2025 has already begun to take shape. Several superstars have announced themselves for the 30-men and 30-women matches at the premium live event. Some of the names announced for the men's match are Roman Reigns, John Cena, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre, among others.

Interestingly, there might be another name that Triple H could bring back ahead of Royal Rumble to make the premium live event much more hyped. As per reports, former World Heavyweight Champion Goldberg is set to return to the company in 2025 for one final match.

He would reportedly be present on the January 27, 2025, episode of Monday Night RAW, and could strike up a rivalry with either Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship or announce himself for the Men's Royal Rumble Match 2025.

However, as of now, it remains unknown if his appearance on the upcoming episode of RAW is related to his in-ring return or if it's a one-off appearance since the next RAW is from Atlanta, Georgia, where he is billed.

Bully Ray gives his opinion on Drew McIntyre winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match

Lately, Drew McIntyre seems to be having a hard time getting along with everyone. He already had issues with CM Punk, and now it has extended to Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn as well.

During an episode of Busted Open, Dave LaGreca was asking Bully Ray about the chances of a superstar winning the men's Rumble match. When he was asked about Drew McIntyre, Bully Ray answered with the following:

"No chance."

Currently, Roman Reigns has a higher chance of winning the men's Rumble match since it will set up a WrestleMania match against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

It's quite difficult to keep The Original Tribal Chief out of the title picture, especially with where he stands within the company. Even without the championship, he still remains one of the most popular superstars of the modern era.

