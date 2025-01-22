Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has "no chance" at winning the Royal Rumble, believes Bully Ray

The 2025 Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place on February 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, more famously known as Bubba Ray Dudley, predicted that a former World Heavyweight Champion won't be winning the Men's Rumble match.

Following Monday's episode of RAW, there are nine official participants for the Men's Royal Rumble after Sami Zayn declared his entry. Roman Reigns was the first superstar to officially confirm his entry, followed by John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and more.

On the latest episode of Busted Open, Dave LaGreca and Bully Ray discussed the upcoming Rumble match and made some predictions. LaGreca mentioned names, and Ray speculated how much chance that star had at winning the match.

Trending

When McIntyre's name came up at the 10:00 mark, here's what the nine-time WWE Tag Team Champion said:

"No chance."

It will be interesting to see whether Drew McIntyre responds to Bully Ray's prediction about him. McIntyre famously walked out of Busted Open last December during the show's Christmas special.

The Scottish Warrior lost momentum on Monday after losing to Seth Rollins. He might have gotten some of it back after causing Sami Zayn to accidentally hit the Helluva Kick on Rollins to end the show.

Royal Rumble will be the next major pitstop on the Road to WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The road to the Grandest Stage of Them All will see new twists and turns at Royal Rumble, setting up numerous matches and feuds.

It would be John Cena's final Rumble match, wherein he could secure an opportunity to challenge for a world title at WrestleMania 41. Cena needs one more title victory to break Ric Flair's record and become a 17-time WWE World Champion.

Roman Reigns will make his return after dominating his opponents the past four years and not needing to participate in the 30-man contest. Reigns has been linked to a match against CM Punk, who also vows to win and earn his first-ever WrestleMania main event.

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens are set to square off in a ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The winner may be the champion heading into WrestleMania 41, possibly defending against the winner of the Royal Rumble bout.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback