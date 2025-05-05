Triple H to bring back hated megastar during John Cena vs Randy Orton for one big reason? Potential Backlash twist explored

John Cena became the record-breaking 17-time WWE Champion last month at WrestleMania 41, beating Cody Rhodes with the help of Travis Scott. Backlash 2025 is the next PLE the company will host after the Show of Shows.

The Last Real Champion will defend his title against arch-rival Randy Orton at the event. The Stamford-based promotion has been heavily advertising the bout as their last encounter. However, going into the match, Orton looks unstoppable. He laid John Cena out twice on RAW and SmackDown and has gained an edge over John Cena.

Many feel the Backlash PLE has been lacking the significant hype that it should have garnered. In the realm of possibilities, Triple H could bring back hated megastar Travis Scott at the PLE.

Scott could interrupt Cena and Orton’s match in the main event, similar to WrestleMania, and try to distract Orton. Meanwhile, the Viper could hit a viscous RKO on the rapper, creating another viral moment.

Travis Scott is a mainstream name, and his eating an RKO at the hands of Orton could create a mainstream viral moment and would revive the hype for the PLE as well.

That said, the proposed angle is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

WWE revealed when John Cena will compete in his final match this year

The Leader of the Cenation will hang up his boots later this year, billing it as his final in-ring stint in WWE before officially ending his athletic career in professional wrestling.

Cena announced his retirement tour last year at Money in the Bank. Last week, WWE dropped a bombshell, announcing its first-ever Crown Jewel outside Saudi Arabia.

This year, Perth, Australia, will host the Crown Jewel PLE, which will emanate live from the RAC Arena on October 11. Surprisingly, WWE officially announced that John Cena will compete in his final bout in Australia before he retires.

It will be interesting to see who faces Cena in October.

